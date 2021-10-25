CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James says the Lakers haven't opened the playbook yet

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZ9me_0ccJ80Fk00

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, the team used a new play on offense to generate good looks.

In the late stages of the game, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook partnered on inverted pick-and-rolls, in which the guard sets the screen for the bigger player, to create shots.

Westbrook in the short roll — when he doesn’t roll all the way to the basket — would often find Anthony Davis cutting to the rim for an easy look.

Memphis didn’t know how to guard it, and putting James and Westbrook in those scenarios is something the Lakers want to leverage because of Westbrook’s passing ability.

After the game, James said the inverted pick-and-roll is part of a larger playbook the Lakers haven’t touched so far.

“We haven’t put in our full playbook yet,” James said. “We have a new team, so we still are implementing ways where we can be even better offensively. … We haven’t even explored it just yet. We just put it in tonight, that pick-and-roll.”

James analyzed how the play will work to Los Angeles’ advantage going forward.

“A lot of teams are not going to switch points guards onto me on the perimeter, and if I’m able to get to Russ on the 3-on-2, his ability to read the game from that position will be with any playmakers in our game, and, obviously, he showed it, what he was able to do, getting up in the air, getting (Steven) Adams to take a look at him for a quick second, wrap it around to AD for the dunk,” James said. “That’s something that’s going to work very well for our ball club moving forward.”

The Lakers can run various types of pick-and-rolls because of the ball-handling diversity on the roster. Los Angeles prioritized adding more offensive-minded players over the summer to improve on that end, and these plays are glimpses of what could come.

Gallery

Lakers photos: The best action from L.A.'s win vs. Grizzlies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18APtu_0ccJ80Fk00

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On What He Did After Kobe Bryant Won His 5th Ring: "I Tore My House Up."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a complex relationship during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers and after that. They led the purple and gold to the NBA championship in three straight seasons before their differences split them. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, while Kobe inherited a struggling Lakers team.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Russ
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
lakers365.com

LeBron James among 18 Lakers on NBA’s 75th anniversary team

The NBA announced the last 25 players on its 75th anniversary team on Thursday, a list of the top 75 players in NBA history – and one more because of a tie in the voting – and LeBron James was, of course, one of the four current Lakers honored. That the Lakers and their rich tradition of Hall of Fame talent were the most well-represented franchise on the prestigious list was not at all surprising.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Memphis Grizzlies#Gallery Lakers
lakers365.com

Lakers’ LeBron James says right leg sore after injury scare, hopes to play Tuesday with ‘around the clock’ treatment

The Los Angeles Lakers barely escaped the Memphis Grizzlies in Sunday's 121-118 win and LeBron James might have narrowly avoided another major injury. Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane collided with James' right leg in the first half, causing James to tumble to the floor. The Lakers star remained there for several minutes as L.A. called timeout so the team's medical staff could check on him.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Paul George Reacts To Stephen Curry, Warriors Beating LeBron James, Lakers

Playa Vista, CA – Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers tip off their season on Thursday by visiting the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. The NBA season, however, is already in full swing after the Tuesday nightcap featured Stephen Curry and the Warriors take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite shooting just 5-of-21 from the field, Curry finished with a 21-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, leading the Warriors to an opening night win.
NBA
USA Today

Infatuation with Lakers, LeBron James creates future-book value

As age creeps up on LeBron James, the question arises if betting on the Los Angeles Lakers to win another NBA championship is an investment in purple and fool’s gold. Only Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets (+210) have better odds than the Lakers to complete the title journey that started Tuesday. The Lakers are +320, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
lakers365.com

Should The Lakers Worry About LeBron James?

In the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, LeBron James put a scare into the Lakers' front office and sold-out Staples Center when he hit the deck in pain after Desmond Bane collided into his lower leg. LeBron was down for several minutes. Eventually, he arose, continued in the game (he played 40 minutes), and everybody breathed a collective sigh of relief.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: LeBron James scares Lakers fans with apparent leg injury

Los Angeles Lakers fans held their collective breath during the second quarter of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James was seen writhing in pain while grabbing his right leg after a collision while anticipating a rebound. His Lakers teammate Dwight Howard made contact withDesmond Bane while contesting his layup. The Grizzlies wing crashed […] The post VIDEO: LeBron James scares Lakers fans with apparent leg injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Announce Injury Update For LeBron James

LeBron James has been one of the most durable players in the NBA for nearly the last two decades, but he may be forced to sit out a Tuesday night matchup with the San Antonio Spurs just four games into the 2021-22 season. The Lakers have reportedly downgraded LeBron James...
NBA
FanSided

Skip Bayless trolls Lakers fans with LeBron James shooting lights-out

LeBron James opened the Lakers’ season shooting absolutely lights out so, naturally, Skip Bayless had to chime in for a wild troll job. Few people in the sports world have been as consistently critical of LeBron James than Skip Bayless. The FS1 talking head has been a constant voice questioning the Lakers superstar and asking more of the perennial MVP candidate and multi-time NBA champion.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Avery Bradley to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing for the start of the regular season, and they’ve done that by bringing a familiar face to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Avery Bradley is headed back to the Lakers, the team has announced in a release. Bradley was a member of the...
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

With LeBron James leading charge, Lakers could chase title

A look at the NBA’s Western Conference, in predicted order of finish:. 1. Los Angeles Lakers: Old, yes. Good, yes. Really good ... time will tell. LeBron James convinced players like Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook to run with him, which suggests he’s loading up for a title run. 2....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

41K+
Followers
85K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy