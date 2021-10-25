CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO Mark Zuckerberg responds to the massive Facebook document dump

By Clare Duffy
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off Facebook's quarterly earnings call by addressing the latest wave of coverage based on a trove of leaked internal documents on...

Comments / 4

John Johnson
5d ago

it's not really Facebook is full of hate. people to decided for themselves to post the hate and to view it. I have Facebook but it's definitely not a daily personal platform.

CNN

Key quotes from the Facebook Papers

(CNN Business) — One week ago, a consortium of 17 news outlets, including CNN, began publishing a damning series of stories -- collectively called "The Facebook Papers" -- based on thousands of pages of internal company documents. These documents are disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided...
INTERNET
CNN

Patagonia CEO: Companies should join us in boycotting Facebook

(CNN Business) — In the wake of the revelations in the Facebook Papers, Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert on Thursday called for companies to join the brand in pressuring Facebook to fix its platforms. "We believe Facebook has a responsibility to make sure its products do no harm, and until they...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg’s wife says Facebook founder has been teaching daughter to code since she was three

Mark Zuckerberg’s nighttime routine with his daughters includes teaching them how to code.Priscilla Chan, who shares daughters Maxima, five, and August, four, with Zuckerberg, discussed her husband’s dedication to teaching their children how to code during an interview with The Times.According to Chan, who met the Facebook founder while they were students at Harvard University, she and Zuckerberg divide parenting duties, with her husband in charge of putting their children to bed.“Sometimes they will read books together. Sometimes they’ll code together,” she explained, adding that there are numerous effective ways to teach children to code as it’s “very visual”.She continued:...
RELATIONSHIPS
Mark Zuckerberg
Sheryl Sandberg
CBS News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought up to $50,000 worth of shares in Trump SPAC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is one investor who appears to have faith in the newly formed company backing former President Donald Trump's social media venture. A congressional disclosure form shows the Georgia lawmaker last week bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The disclosure was first noted by Congresstrading.com, which tracks stock purchases made by members of the House and Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
Idaho8.com

Hebrew speakers mock Facebook’s corporate rebrand to Meta

Social media users in Israel are mocking Facebook’s company name change to Meta, as it sounds similar to the Hebrew word for “dead.”. Many Twitter users scoffed at the social media company’s rebrand — revealed by founder Mark Zuckerberg earlier this week — using the hashtag #FacebookDead. “Somebody did not do their #branding research,” one post read.
INTERNET
