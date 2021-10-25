CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest from NH Business Review 10/25/21

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Feingold of NH Business Review with WKXL in the...

WKRC

1 million new stimulus checks were just sent, and here's who got them

(WKRC) - Four rounds of payments went out to most Americans, the most recent of which was a $1,400 payment from the American Rescue Plan that President joe Biden signed into law in March. Right now, Congress continues to debate Biden's massive infrastructure plan. While not directly a stimulus payment, the massive amount of spending will likely deliver a huge boost to the American economy.
ECONOMY
Best Life

Plastic Straws Will Be Banned Here, Starting Nov. 4

Roughly 500 million plastic straws are used in the U.S. nearly every day, threatening wildlife and contributing to the growing ocean plastic epidemic, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Over the past few years, many businesses have attempted to significantly cut back on their contribution to single-use plastic by swapping out their plastic straws for paper ones. But some of these businesses have not made this choice on their own. Several states have enacted statewide restrictions against single-use plastic straws, and one of these bans is set to go into effect this week. Read on to find out more about the latest ban on plastic straws.
ENVIRONMENT
The Intercept

House Coronavirus Committee Launches Investigation Into Organizations Pushing Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin

On Friday, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, announced an investigation into the right-wing, anti-science propaganda group America’s Frontline Doctors and telemedicine provider SpeakWithAnMD.com following an Intercept investigation. Clyburn called the two organizations “predatory actors” that have been “touting misinformation and using it to market disproven and potentially hazardous coronavirus treatments” such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
New Hampshire State
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
docwirenews.com

What’s Next for Unvaccinated, Unemployed Healthcare Workers?

As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Canadian Border#Nh Business Review
Reason.com

Joe Biden Will Let World Leaders Know He Wants To Spend a Lot of Money on Climate Change

World leaders are gathering to discuss climate change at a United Nations summit, just as President Joe Biden tries to get his own spendy domestic environmental agenda over the finish line. This week, the U.N.'s 26th Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders will discuss their plans for meeting the emissions reduction targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dot.LA

Bird Scoots Past Major Hurdle Towards Its Public Market Debut

Micromobility company Bird's closely-watched public market debut crossed its last major hurdle on Tuesday. The Santa Monica-based firm, which plops rentable scooters on sidewalks across hundreds of cities in Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East, struck a deal earlier this year to go public by merging with Switchback II, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Shareholders of the SPAC, which was created expressly to bring a firm public through a reverse merger, overwhelmingly voted to approve the combination, according to preliminary poll results released by the firms.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Deadline

Nexstar Media Group Posts Solid Q3 Results As Core Advertising Gains Offset 2020 Political Windfall

Top U.S. local TV station owner Nexstar Media Group reported solid third-quarter results, with distribution and core advertising gains offsetting record 2020 political ad spending. The company’s total revenue gained 3.5% in the quarter compared with the same period a year ago, reaching $1.16 billion. Diluted earnings per share dipped to $3.90 from $4.08, but topped Wall Street analysts’ consensus expectations, as did revenue. Distribution revenue climbed 13%, the company said. When the $120 million political surge from the year-ago quarter is excluded, station revenue rose 10%. In a conference call with analysts to discuss the results, executives downplayed the impact of supply-chain...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

