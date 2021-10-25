CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Considers Taking Manchester United Position

By Jago Hemming
 6 days ago

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed he is open to talking the job as Manchester United manager, after speculation that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer may be at risk of being sacked, according to reports.

Manchester United have failed to win a trophy since 2017 when they won the Europa League.

After Sunday's 5-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, Solksjaer's position has been at risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqbFx_0ccJ2xRu00
SIPA USA

As per Manchester Evening News, Conte would be open to the position as Manchester United boss, so long as he is reassured over the club's direction and that he would not have 'marketable' players forced into his ranks.

Manchester United's running at a higher level is also at question with chairman Ed Woodward currently serving out his notice, having not announced when he will leave or the identity of who will take over yet.

Antonio Conte spent two years at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, winning the Premier League in his first season in England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MhdO_0ccJ2xRu00
SIPA USA

Since then, he has recently finished a two year spell at Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A in his second and final season, ending Juventus's run of nine consecutive titles.

There is no doubt Conte would be a good man for the United job, after all the squad is not bad, they may just be in need of some new direction.

The Independent

Pep Guardiola sends message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid Manchester United troubles

Pep Guardiola has admitted to having sympathy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after witnessing the pressure that his Manchester United counterpart has come under over the past week.Solskjaer has been left clinging to the Old Trafford job in the wake of a harrowing 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool last weekend, though will take charge of Saturday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.The visit to north London is the first of the three games that could decide Solskjaer’s fate, with United facing a Champions League trip to Atalanta on Tuesday before next weekend’s derby against Guardiola’s Manchester City.Guardiola has not only watched Solskjaer’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Borussia Dortmund Set €130m Price Tag On Jude Bellingham As Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Circulate

England wonderkid and Liverpool target Jude Belligham has been given a €130m price tag by Borussia Dortmund. According to reports by Fichajes, Borussia Dortmund have set an astonishing €130m for clubs that are interested in Jude Bellingham. The 18 year old midfielder has been sensational since joining Dortmund from his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Ed Woodward
internetshots.com

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo might be compelled to retire due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, cries one fan as supervisor comes below intense stress with Antonio Conte sounded out as a alternative

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s administration of Manchester United may see Cristiano Ronaldo determine to hold up his boots and different gamers could determine they wish to depart too. That’s the view of 1 United fan, who watched the membership’s well-known no.7 and his teammates hammered 5-Zero by Liverpool on Sunday, which...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: Conte interested in Manchester United, Zidane is not.

It was a little over a year ago that Canadian midfielder Quinn made the brave decision to come out publicly as transgender. They spoke about the difficulties of being a public figure and not having the world know who they were. Now, the world knows. Quinn reflects on a whirlwind year on and off the pitch - TSN.ca.
MLS
internetshots.com

From Antonio Conte and Champions League grasp Zinedine Zidane to Europe’s rising star Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo – what subsequent for Manchester United in the event that they ship Ole Gunnar Solskjaer packing

It appears a matter of when reasonably than if Manchester United will lower ties with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He’ll know greater than anybody that the Pink Devils’ 5-Zero humiliation by Liverpool isn’t acceptable. However Solskjaer was in defiant temper after his ‘darkest’ second as Man United boss, insisting he wouldn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'draw up four-man shortlist to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer' with Brendan Rodgers and Ajax's Erik ten Hag joining out-of-work Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte

Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte are both in the race to replace under-pressure Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the club are also reportedly considering Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are in disarray after a 5-0 mauling at the hands of fierce rivals Liverpool at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Ole Gunnar Solksjaer#The Europa League#The Premier League#Manchester Evening News#Juventus
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: The idea that Manchester United don't need Antonio Conte is just BIZARRE. They have got the local hero at the wheel, and it's not working... Idealistic fantasies are no reason to stick

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job is not to lift the mood at Old Trafford. Not after 1,041 days. The claims of success that are made on his behalf are long outdated. If the Manchester United job was just about getting everyone smiling, employ a comedian. Do your own jokes at this point, because you know you want to.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

The situation at Manchester United is eerily similar to Chelsea

Chelsea came into the season as one of the Premier League’s title favorites. The three clubs that could also boast that title following some fantastic summer acquisitions were Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. The top four was seemingly set before a ball was even kicked in the minds of many, but the Premier League table looks a bit different right now than anticipated. The Blues, Reds and Citizens make up the top three but one has to scroll all the way down to seventh to find the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
chatsports.com

MARTIN SAMUEL: Oddly, Manchester United seem SCARED of appointing a manager in the mould of Sir Alex Ferguson... Antonio Conte may not be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor as he would demand control

The strangest thing about the current band of Manchester United executives is this - they seem terrified of ceding control to anyone who wants to be manager, but are happy to take instruction from the one guy who doesn't. Sir Alex Ferguson's appearance at the Manchester United training ground this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay absolutely brilliant in Man Utd win – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the performance of midfielder Scott McTominay in the 3-0 win at Tottenham.The 24-year-old Scotland international put in a commanding performance in the middle of the park as United posted the perfect response to last week’s humiliation at home to Liverpool.McTominay spent time out of the team earlier in the season with a groin issue but looked back to his best against Spurs.Class today, Scott 💪#MUFC | #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/j2S5hWzhAp— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2021“Man of the match for me, by a mile,” Solskjaer said of his performance. “That’s the Scott we’ve seen a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Real Madrid Are Eyeing Manchester United, Chelsea Superstars In January: Report

Real Madrid have reportedly made Premier League stars Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger their targets for next summer. Los Blancos are far more confident of securing Pogba during the 2022 summer transfer window than they were a couple of months ago, reported Spanish publication Marca. Manchester United are waiting for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
