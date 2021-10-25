Report: Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Considers Taking Manchester United Position

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed he is open to talking the job as Manchester United manager, after speculation that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer may be at risk of being sacked, according to reports.

Manchester United have failed to win a trophy since 2017 when they won the Europa League.

After Sunday's 5-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, Solksjaer's position has been at risk.

SIPA USA

As per Manchester Evening News, Conte would be open to the position as Manchester United boss, so long as he is reassured over the club's direction and that he would not have 'marketable' players forced into his ranks.

Manchester United's running at a higher level is also at question with chairman Ed Woodward currently serving out his notice, having not announced when he will leave or the identity of who will take over yet.

Antonio Conte spent two years at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, winning the Premier League in his first season in England.

SIPA USA

Since then, he has recently finished a two year spell at Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A in his second and final season, ending Juventus's run of nine consecutive titles.

There is no doubt Conte would be a good man for the United job, after all the squad is not bad, they may just be in need of some new direction.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube