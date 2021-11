Now you can actually feel like you're in Squid Game with this TikToker's impressive Halloween lights display!. TikTok user @JustinTheLightGuy is going viral for his creative display that pays tribute to the mega-popular Netflix series. Instead of the typical Christmas lights he puts on display at his home every year, he decided to switch things up and create a custom Halloween light show featuring the red light, green light game — complete with the creepy robotic doll and all.

