Updated; Cass County Crash Claims One Life: 2 Injured

(Atlantic) A Humbolt, Iowa woman died, and two other people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash north of Atlantic.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 5:30 a.m. on Olive Street and Dallas Road. According to the State Police report, 29-year old Griffin Ferguson of Humbolt died in the crash. The two people injured are 26-year old Bryce Baker of Atlantic, and 64-year old Bernard Sullivan, of Atlantic.

The report states that Baker drove south on Olive Street in a 2001 Lincoln LS for unknown reasons, crossed the centerline, and collided with a northbound 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by Bernard Sullivan of Atlantic.

Schmidt Funeral Home transported Griffin Ferguson to the State Medical Examiner. Air Med transported Bryce Baker to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, and Life Flight airlifted Bernard Sullivan to Mercy Hospital.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic Fire and Rescue, Cass County EMS, and Life Flight and Air Med assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.