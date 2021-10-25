CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Police Respond to Active Shooter at Towne Square Mall

By Mateo
 6 days ago
Breaking news is still developing in the Treasure Valley this afternoon after reports of an Active Shooter have been shared by the Boise Police Department. In the tweet, the Boise Police Department is urging people to stay away from the mall area. While we are still waiting for details...

ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

