Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We understand you wanting some more info on that subject and rest assured; we’re happy to help!. Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to conjure a new episode out of thin air. There’s no installment on the network tonight, as we’re at the start of a two-week hiatus that is going to take us until early November. This break will allow production to stay ahead of the game and allow us to get more episodes in a key network sweeps period. The same, of course, goes for the sister shows here in FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. Having all three of these series on one night is the attempt to build something big in the long-term; it’s still far too early to know just how it will work.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO