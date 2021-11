One of the most relaxing ways to while away an evening is to curl up in front of your TV and settle in to watch Virgin River on Netflix. The show is so easy to watch, so comforting and engaging and let’s face it, very beautiful to look at. What could be better than an evening in Virgin River with Doc and Mel and Jack and Hope when she’s not off on some madcap adventure? But how do we unwind now that the third season is over? We wait for season four and then we wait for season five. And we find out if Virgin River is a book so we can curl up with that in the meantime.

