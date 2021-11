A fugitive who surrendered to the Australian police almost three decades after escaping from prison now faces the threat of being deported — to a country that no longer exists.Darko Desic, a national of the erstwhile country of Yugoslavia, has been evading arrest since 1992, when he broke out jail while serving a 33-month term in prison for growing marijuana. Now 64, he surrendered to the police in September after the lockdown in Sydney left him jobless and homeless.As he walked into the police station at the beach suburb of Dee Why to serve the 14 months of the remaining...

