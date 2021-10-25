Deadline to apply for mail ballot is Tuesday

The Lebanon-Laclede County Library facing tightening finances, is asking voters for more funding. The library district is seeking a 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation levy in a special election to be held Tuesday. Melinda Fries is chair of the Lebanon Library committee pushing for the passage of the tax. “With inflation, the pandemic, the service we now need to give to our community, such as wifi boosters to the parking lot, we’re installing lockers that allow individuals to order from the library without coming into the library, we’re trying to address things we’ve never had to address before with a budget that is seeing more and more strain,” Fries said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO