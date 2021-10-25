CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Deadline to apply for mail ballot is Tuesday

Times News
 6 days ago

Tuesday is the deadline to apply for a ballot to vote by mail in the Nov. 2 municipal election. Voters also have the option, until 5 p.m. Oct. 26, of applying for a mail ballot in person at their county election office and cast their mail ballot all in one...

www.tnonline.com

Lancaster Online

Lancaster County's mail-in ballot applications, by the numbers

More than 31,500 Lancaster County residents applied for mail-in and absentee ballots ahead of Nov. 2, when Pennsylvania will hold its first general municipal election since adopting no-excuse mail-in voting in 2019, according to data from the Department of State. The deadline for requesting mail-in ballots was Tuesday. In Pennsylvania,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
springfield-ma.gov

Vote By Mail / Ballot Drop Box

Voting by mail in 2021 is available to all Massachusetts voters without excuse!. Vote By Mail applications can be used to request ballots for the general election. All Vote By Mail applications must be signed. Applications can be signed by hand, or electronically by mouse, stylus or finger. Typed names are will not be accepted as signatures.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
azpm.org

Mail ballots no later than Wednesday for local elections, officials say

Postal bins with tags for ballots in the 2020 general election. Officials say voters should mail back their ballots no later than Wednesday in two local elections. More than 58,000 Tucson voters have already cast ballots to elect three city council members. The ballot also includes questions on raising the minimum wage and increasing pay for the city council as well as the mayor.
TUCSON, AZ
State
Pennsylvania State
boisestatepublicradio.org

Friday is the deadline to request your Idaho absentee ballot

Friday, Oct. 22 is the last day to request your ballot if you want to vote absentee in next month’s election. Absentee ballots can be requested online through the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, or by asking for one at your local county elections office. Any request must be made by 5 p.m. Friday.
IDAHO STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Apply for Absentee Ballots for Special Copan Election

Voters in Washington County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the November 9 Town of Copan Special Election should apply now. County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KJCT8

Last chance to request a mail-in voting ballot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunday, Oct. 24 is the last day to request a mail-in voting ballot for the Nov. 2021 election. The Mesa County Elections Office is encouraging residents who do wish to mail-in their ballot to update their address on their voter registration using the following link: govoteColorado.gov.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
New Jersey Globe

36% of all mail-in ballots have been returned

The number of New Jerseyans who have returned their vote-by-mail ballots is now up to 36%, with 339,622 votes already cast for the November 2 general election. That brings the total statewide turnout so far to 5.2%, but 15.4% of all votes cast in the 2017 gubernatorial election. According to...
ELECTIONS
sheltonherald.com

More than 1,600 absentee ballots mailed in Shelton

SHELTON — As Election Day draws closer, the city clerk’s office remains busy. City Clerk Margaret Domorod, as of Wednesday morning, said her office has received 1,650 absentee ballot applications and has sent out the ballots for the municipal election, which features Mayor Mark Lauretti seeking his 16th consecutive term against challenger David Eldridge.
SHELTON, CT
WBRE

Error in the Plymouth Township mail-in ballot votes

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials are issuing an alert regarding a problem with mail-in ballots for one community. County manager Romilda Crocamo sent out a news release late Thursday regarding the race for Plymouth Township supervisor. The instructions on the ballot were printed incorrectly and instructs voters to “vote for one” while […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
#Ballots#Election Day#Provisional Ballot#Unvoted
times-georgian.com

Pa. election 2021: Registration deadline, mail ballot details, and more things to know about Nov. 2

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Nov. 2, 2021 Pennsylvania election is fast approaching. Voters statewide — regardless of party affiliation — will elect a new Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice as well as judges at all levels of the judicial system. Municipal positions such as mayor, school board director, and council member will also be on the ballot.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Derrick

Requests for mail-in ballots are down in Clarion County

CLARION — In 2020, the Clarion County office of election was a beehive of activity. It is much calmer this year. “We are in the process of mailing out absentee ballots and mail-in ballots to those who have applied for them,” said Cindy Callihan, the county’s director of elections.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Skagit Valley Herald

Nov. 2 General Election ballots in the mail

The Snohomish County Elections Office mailed ballots last week to 495,000 registered voters for the General Election. “On Nov. 2, we will elect over 170 local community members to serve on the Snohomish County Council, local city and town councils and other important local boards, commissions and offices," Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell said in a statement. "Typically, in odd-year elections, less than half of the eligible voting population casts their ballot. I know we can do better.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
nbcboston.com

Mail Carrier Accused of Throwing Away Mail-in Ballots

Two Boston City Councilors are alleging that ballots were not delivered and a number of them were filled out and thrown out by a postal worker just days before Election Day. “We learned about it from constituents calling us, saying that they requested a mail-in ballot and they never received it," At-large City Councilor Michael Flaherty said.
BOSTON, MA
Laclede Record

Library tax increase on Tuesday ballot

The Lebanon-Laclede County Library facing tightening finances, is asking voters for more funding. The library district is seeking a 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation levy in a special election to be held Tuesday. Melinda Fries is chair of the Lebanon Library committee pushing for the passage of the tax. “With inflation, the pandemic, the service we now need to give to our community, such as wifi boosters to the parking lot, we’re installing lockers that allow individuals to order from the library without coming into the library, we’re trying to address things we’ve never had to address before with a budget that is seeing more and more strain,” Fries said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
kjan.com

Time running short to mail in absentee ballots

(Radio Iowa) – County election officials are urging Iowa voters to return their absentee ballots for next Tuesday’s election quickly. Adams County Auditor, Becky Bissell says changes by the Iowa Legislature now require your ballot to be received by your county auditor on Election Day to be counted. “So now we have what we refer to as like a drop-dead date. So it has to be in the auditor’s office by 8 p-m on Election Day,” Bissell says.
