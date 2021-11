There are probably some Liberty fans out there reading this article on their couch because they still haven’t been able to get up after watching Liberty fall to ULM last week. It seems hardly possible that we’re already 2 days away from kick-off and I don’t think Flames fans have ever been so nervous about their team opening up as 20+ point favorites. But that’s good! That’s the attitude Coach Freeze has preached every week that anybody can beat anybody and you can’t overlook anyone and for the first time this season I firmly believe that every player on this team is taking that to heart. I said last week that Liberty would never be caught sleeping again and you can bet they won’t this time. Liberty is going to be looking to dominate in this one and these are 3 keys to how Liberty can do just that.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO