Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market is Going to Boom with SIRO Clinpharm, Ergomed, Covance, Novartis, PRA Health Sciences

The global smart water meter market was valued at USD 5,882.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.69 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9%. The growth factors that are driving the global smart water meters market are the increasing demand for reconstruction of old infrastructures, the need for accurate billing process, and wastage reduction. The rising demand for the reduction in the overall costing, demand for an efficient & accurate operation in the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors, and reduction in greenhouse gas footprint, are also significant reasons for fuelling the growth of the global market. The checking of operations at the end user level and at the distributor end saves money, which in turn boosts the smart water meters market. The government utility bodies are adapting smart water meters technology in various regions to overcome problems in the near future, which is driving the global market.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO