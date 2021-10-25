CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Why The Culture Of Bitcoin Changes The World

By Casey Carrillo
bitcoinmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA world of fiat currency is a world of fiat culture. Although critics of Bitcoin maximalists say that fixing culture with Bitcoin is a stretch, I’ve had the pleasure of editing many articles for the magazine which address the various ways in which the technology is capable of impacting our culture....

The Motley Fool

Could You Retire on Bitcoin Alone?

If you'd invested $1,000 in Bitcoin a decade ago, you'd have around $23 million today. Your options for investing retirement money in Bitcoin are limited, as few 401(k) plans allow for crypto investing. Bitcoin may be suitable as an investment, but its volatility makes it a poor fit for retirement...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Bitcoin Dilemma

Game theory is the science of multi-agent decision making. It uses mathematics to study the strategic interaction of rational decision makers. Game theory has social, logical, and computer science applications. It also has Bitcoin applications at the personal, social, business, and nation state levels. Perfect vs Imperfect Information. Sequential games...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

13 Years Ago Today, The Bitcoin White Paper Was Released

The research paper detailing the engineering and design requirements to enable the first distributed, uncensorable, electronic digital cash system to come to life was released 13 years ago. The Bitcoin white paper publicized the long-sought resolution to the double-spending problem of all previous attempts to build digital cash. However, contrary...
MARKETS
KAAL-TV

'Nothing else here:' Why it's so hard for world to quit coal

This is what the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland, known as COP26, is up against. Earth desperately needs people to stop burning coal, the biggest single source of greenhouse gases, to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change - including the intense flooding that has cost agricultural jobs in India. But people rely on coal. It is the world's biggest source of fuel for electric power and so many, desperate like Raju, depend on it for their very lives.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bitcoinmagazine.com

On Bitcoin Criticism By Wall Street

Recently, I had the privilege of reading an op-ed in the New York Magazine describing the very public positions of several Wall Street investors and academics regarding bitcoin. Most notably, New York University Professor Nassim Taleb (who had previously been favorable to bitcoin, citing its potential to help individuals circumvent capital markets) called bitcoin “a Ponzi scheme,” while hedge fund manager John Paulson said that all cryptocurrencies are essentially “worthless.” This criticism, given both the circumstances and the background of the individuals in question, makes sense. A significant percentage of traditional investors are wary of bitcoin because it is simply unlike anything they have seen before. Critics often cite what they believe to be a fundamental lack of intrinsic value in digital assets as the primary reason for their reluctance, with volatility as a close second. The question then is: Are they right? This post seeks to address this traditional criticism while also providing commentary on why bitcoin currently leads and will continue to lead the digital asset market as a whole.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Options Traders Are Betting on Lower Prices, But Here's Why It Might Be Good Sign

MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin ETFs And Politicians Being Bullish

Despite some relative sideways action during the week, there was a lot of excellent news and even more bullish news; a new layout for this week’s roundup. It was another week of ETFs, billionaires and politicians being bullish and Jack Dorsey’s companies pushing further into the bitcoin space. Let’s have a look at this week in bitcoin.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin And Biases — Bitcoin As ESG Money

Previous articles discussed the cognitive biases that affect bitcoin and biases around price and around group norms and groups’ authorities. There are also many cognitive biases that affect the conception of bitcoin and the term Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), which is an evaluation of a firm’s collective conscientiousness for social and environmental factors.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Australia's Top Securities Regulator Says It Will Approve Bitcoin ETFs

The Australian Securities And Investments Commission (ASIC) has given early approval to fund managers seeking to launch Bitcoin spot exchange traded funds (ETFs), according to Business Insider. Many Australian funds have already begun the application process after ASIC green lit the spot ETFs. After months of consulting with experts in...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is Mathematical Purity, Says Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

Bitcoin is mathematical purity and impossible to be copied, said Apple co-founder and 'Unicorn Hunters' Circle of Money Investor, Steve Wozniak, in an interview with Yahoo Finance on October 29. "Look at the U.S. dollar, the government can just create new dollars and borrow; it's like you never have it...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Report: Bitcoin Miners, Long-Term Holders Creating BTC Supply Shock

On-chain data suggests a supply shock appears to have led the bitcoin price to surge over 50% in October. “There has been little profit-taking from long-term holders” of BTC, a new Kraken report found. Miners are also stockpiling bitcoin, helping create a supply shock fueling higher prices. A supply shock...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

My Late Night Bitcoin Epiphany

I just had an epiphany that has finally convinced me why I will be buying more bitcoin. My epiphany is as follows: The only investment vehicle available on the market today that cannot be, will not be and has not been manipulated, so as to be a reflection of true market fundamentals, supply and demand, and true value is bitcoin.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Why Bitcoin’s Volatility Is a Feature, Not a Bug

I’m a financial advisor, and my clients own bitcoin. A few of them remind me frequently about bitcoin’s price volatility, which they consider to be a problem. I used to think that, too, but I was wrong. Bitcoin’s price volatility isn’t a bug – it’s a feature, and one that’s ultimately beneficial.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Price Falls With Long Liquidations

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. As proven to be a typical move in the bitcoin market, price fell...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bringing Bitcoin To Casual Investors

In this episode of The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, host Christian Keroles was joined by Johann Kerbrat, the CTO of Robinhood Crypto. Kerbrat has been involved in Bitcoin since the very early days and is passionate about helping more people understand and get involved with Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. He recently joined the team at Robinhood Crypto after founding a number of startups and he’s looking to make Bitcoin an integral part of Robinhood’s business strategy.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

October Bitcoin Overperformance Reminds Crypto World Why It Remains King

Bitcoin has once again proved to the market why it remains the king of cryptocurrencies. The digital asset rallied tremendously in the month of October, hitting a new all-time high in the process. Bitcoin dominated the entire cryptocurrency market in terms of growth. Altcoins had rallied in response to bitcoin’s growth. However, none came close to outperforming the pioneer cryptocurrency.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Discussing Bitcoin And Big-Picture Macroeconomics

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch'' podcast, Christian Keroles and I sat down with Sam Rule for the first time. Rule is a new addition to the Bitcoin Magazine team, researching and writing on its Deep Dive letters and series. His areas of interest are macro and long-term debt cycles so, we tackled topics like monetary versus fiscal policy, Federal Reserve tapering, inflation versus deflation, consumer price index (CPI), labor market and bond markets.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why The Bitcoin Network Is The Original DAO

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) have long captured the public imagination as one of the primary use cases of blockchain technology. Defined as organizations and groups that do not operate in a centralized or hierarchical manner, DAOs represent another shift toward the decentralized world that the Bitcoin community has united over since its inception. Perhaps the best-known example of a DAO was The DAO, an organization which was built on the Ethereum blockchain and later became defunct following a vulnerability which resulted in the organization losing a third of its funds. Despite this incident, DAOs have regained popularity, with many new organizations such as the Maker DAO adopting the model in recent years. The definition of a DAO is constantly evolving, and projects often allege that they are a DAO to capture on its “hype” despite being fully centralized in operation. In this article, we will make the argument that the Bitcoin network was the first decentralized autonomous organization in existence and remains the most influential/successful among its peers. Bitcoin’s decentralization, community, and reach make it an example of what other DAOs should aspire to be, both from a technical and organizational perspective.
MARKETS

