CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Greater Philadelphia Film Office Officials Calling On City To Restore Annual Grant

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8sAF_0ccIttqr00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office called on the city to restore an annual grant to the office. That funding was cut in 2020.

Greater Philadelphia Film Executive Director Office Sharon Pinkenson spoke to the city council’s committee on Commerce and Economic Development on Monday.

“Our fear is and was that without a professional film commission in Philadelphia, filmmakers will no longer choose Philadelphia for their productions,” Pinkenson said.

Adam Sandler was the latest to bring a big budget movie to Philadelphia.

Pinkenson said despite the pandemic, the Philadelphia area is still attracting film production.

In the last fiscal year, she estimates those productions brought $309 million to the city.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Dr. Ala Stanford Withdraws Candidacy For Philadelphia Health Commissioner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dr. Ala Stanford, the woman who founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, will no longer be a candidate for the city’s next health commissioner. Dr. Stanford withdrew her name from consideration Friday night. Below is the full statement from Dr. Stanford: “I realized at our ribbon cutting that my presence within the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity (ASHE) in its infancy is integral. I remain committed to health and well-being of all the residents of the City of Philadelphia, particularly our most vulnerable. Philadelphia was named the number one city in the nation for vaccinating people of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Take Action Philly Hosts Panel On Surge In Gun Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Take Action Philly coalition will address the latest surge in gun violence and present solutions Friday morning. Speakers will include CHOP physician Dr. Ruth Abaya, as well as Erica Atwood, who is the senior director of the city’s Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety. Other panelists include Alex Bowerman, a senior associate at Hogan Lovells, and Dr. John Rich, a professor of health management and policy at Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health. Adam Garber, the executive director of CeaseFirePA, will moderate the event. The briefing will take place at 9 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Take Action Philly panel discusses the latest surge in gun violence When: Friday, Oct. 29 Time: 9 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed By Family Of Walter Wallace Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Wallace Jr. Lawyers for the family announced the details at City Hall on Thursday. It includes a demand from the family for the city to equip all patrol officers with tasers. Last October, Philadelphia police shot and killed Wallace at his West Philadelphia home. Wallace was having a mental health crisis and was armed with a knife. The settlement also includes an undisclosed financial payment to the family. “Those terms were never their primary objective in their calls for justice after Walter’s death. Rather they have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

School District Of Philadelphia Reassures Parents In-Person Learning To Stay In Place After SEPTA, Union Avoid Strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia sent a letter Friday to parents reassuring them the tentative deal between SEPTA and TWU Local 234 will keep in-person learning in place. The letter comes hours after the transit agency and its largest union made an agreement for a new two-year contract. The district said, “in-person learning and all District schools and offices will continue to operate on their current schedule.” Read the entire letter here: October 29, 2021 Dear School District of Philadelphia Parents and Guardians: We are excited to share that Transport Workers Union Local 234 and SEPTA have successfully reached a new contract...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
CBS Philly

‘I Think Kids Need An Outlet’: Curator Highlighting Young Artists At Philly Art Collective

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Old City is known for the historic buildings, but what’s housed inside this one makes the Philadelphia neighborhood special. The Philly Art Collective on North 3rd Street is home to a lot of amazing artists in the Philadelphia area. “I wanted to have the essence of Baschiat, but the art of today as well,” artist Jessica Jackson said, showing CBS3 the pieces on display. Jackson invited us inside the eclectic gallery, which is home to her own show for the first time. “Although it kind of looks like Baschiat I have my touches. In the bottom left, you’ll see 222...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

In-Person Learning To Remain Open If SEPTA Strike Occurs, Philadelphia School District Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All public schools in Philadelphia will remain open for in-person learning next week if a SEPTA strike occurs, the Philadelphia School District said Thursday. While the school district plans to operate on normal schedules, they will not offer additional transportation for students if an agreement is not reached between Transport Workers Union Local 234 and SEPTA and a strike occurs. A strike could happen as early as Monday morning if an agreement is not reached between the TWU Local 234 and SEPTA by Sunday night. Students who are currently assigned to a bus or van route will continue to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2021 Election Guide: What You Need To Know To Vote In Pennsylvania, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Election Day is approaching, and it is important to know all the dates, times, and races so your vote counts. CBS3 has created a guide full of need-to-know information that will get you through Election Day no matter where you live. CBS Philly and CBSN Philly will have the latest updates on Election Night. For quick race results right to your phone, click here to download the CBS Philly app. PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION DAY Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place. Report election complaints here. KEY LOCAL RACES Philadelphia District Attorney: Democrat Larry Krasner (incumbent) and Republican Chuck Peruto Justice of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

After Years Of Planning, Construction, Penn Medicine Opens $1.6 Billion New Hospital The Pavilion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After years of planning and construction, Penn Medicine opened its brand new hospital, known as The Pavilion, on Saturday. Hospital staff escorted over 400 patients from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania to The Pavilion. From now on, all emergency care will take place at the new hospital. “I think it’s going to be remarkable how fast we can advance science in this building and we’re really looking forward to it,” Penn Health System CEO Kevin Mahoney said. Out with the old and in with the new. On Saturday, Penn Medicine officially transferred emergency room services from Penn Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Sandler
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District Announces Plans To Step Up Safety Measures Around School Corridors As Gun Violence Rises In City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amid the crisis of gun violence in the city, the School District of Philadelphia is rolling out new safety plans. It’s a community effort to support vulnerable students and concerned parents. “We now have our children and our school leaders going to school scared,” Office of School Safety Chief Kevin Bethel said. “That’s just not acceptable.” Unacceptable fear and unimaginable levels of gun violence have seeped into school corridors in Philadelphia. It’s forcing safety officials to layer up plans to keep students safe. “While we have always worked to have our schools to be safe havens for our students and...
CBS Philly

Delaware Officially Makes Juneteenth A Legal Holiday

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware has officially made Juneteenth a legal holiday, and the state invited the grandmother of Juneteenth to the signing ceremony. Opal Lee told Gov. John Carney that what he was “doing for all of the people is tremendous” after he signed the bill into law. Lee just turned 95 years old. The retired teacher made it a mission to establish a national holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Project HOME Opens Maguire Residence In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Project HOME is celebrating a grand opening Wednesday. The new Maguire Residence on East Orleans Street in Kensington is the organization’s newest affordable housing location. The residence is big enough to accommodate 42 men and women. Project HOME says the housing is recovery-focused, helping adults break the cycle of homelessness while addressing mental health and substance abuse.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Halloween 2021: Trick-Or-Treating Events In Philly-Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween wasn’t the same in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but one year later, things are starting to get back to normal. Halloween lovers can go out in a safer manner to trick-or-treat this year. Below are some events you can take your kids to trick-or-treat in the Philadelphia area: Rittenhouse Row Halloween Celebration Returns Rittenhouse http://www.rittenhouserow.org FREE Date: Oct. 30 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Businesses in the Rittenhouse section of Philadelphia will have plenty of treats and candy for kids to stock up Saturday. There’s also a photo booth located at 18th and Walnut, between Walnut and Rogue, to take...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Commission
CBS Philly

WHAT’S IN THE DEAL? Breaking Down The Tentative Agreement Between SEPTA And Its Largest Union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Friday deal struck between SEPTA and TWU Local 234 does two things: puts a new two-year contract on the table, and prevents a major walkout of around 5,000 employees. The tentative agreement will be ratified by the union on Nov. 5. With the current contract expiring Sunday, Oct. 31, the union went to SEPTA in July 2021 with a set of demands ranging from pay increases to pandemic reimbursements to maternity leave. These became sticking points, but now the possible benefits for workers are outlined in the plan. PANDEMIC PAY TWU members wanted hazard pay for working during the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Lawmakers Pass Bill That Would Extend Emergency Outdoor Dining Regulations Until 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurants still struggling to recover from the pandemic could soon get some relief. Pennsylvania lawmakers passed a bill that would extend emergency outdoor dining regulations through the end of 2024. All the bill needs now is Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature. Eyewitness News is working to find out if he plans to sign the bill.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Police To Provide Update On Anti-Violence Efforts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway across the city. The press conference will be at 1 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly. What: Philadelphia officials will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway citywide Who: Mayor Jim Kenney, Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety Senior Director Erica Atwood, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Deputy Commissioner for Operations Joel Dales, Deputy Commissioner for Investigations Benjamin Naish When: Wednesday, Oct. 27 Time: 1 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Signs Executive Order To Address Environmental Justice In Low-Income Communities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Philadelphia to sign an executive order for environmental justice in Pennsylvania on Thursday. He says it will address environmental racism in low-income communities. “The commonwealth of Pennsylvania contains a promise, it’s clear,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvanians, our environment, is for each and every one of us, for all of us. The Environmental Rights Amendment declares people of the Commonwealth have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of natural, scenic, historic, and aesthetic values of the environment.” The governor was joined by members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
CBS Philly

Mayor Jim Kenney Hopes President Biden’s Infrastructure Deal Could Help Job Training Programs In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States labor secretary and Gov. Tom Wolf were at the Port of Philadelphia on Thursday, which is now known as PhilaPort. This comes as the U.S. reported its lowest initial jobless claims since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and there’s an infrastructure deal announced by President Joe Biden that could fund job training programs in the Philadelphia area. Over the past four years, 40 people have been trained here through the city’s port apprenticeship program, and now this bill could help expand that program even further. The mayor hopes it could help with the city’s surging...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Need A Mail-In Ballot? Deadline To Request One Is Tuesday In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re trying to vote in Pennsylvania on Nov. 2, Tuesday is the deadline to request the mail-in ballot. Philadelphia Election Commissioners were at Shepard Recreation Center Tuesday afternoon encouraging people to vote. The deadline is 5 p.m. “You have until 5 p.m. to turn your application in. Not 5:01, not 5:02 – 5 o’clock sharp,” Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir said at the event. The Board of Elections must receive completed ballots no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is one week from Tuesday. There are 16 secured drop boxes available in the city. To request a mail-in ballot, click here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Founder Opens Center In North Philadelphia Aimed Health Equity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You know her and many people trust her. Dr. Ala Stanford has been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. She has witnessed a growing demand for expanded health care services beyond just COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Now, Stanford is opening a new clinic to help fill that void. The Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity, or “ASHE,” is now a reality in North Philadelphia at 20th and Dr. Ala Stanford Way. Stanford founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium during the height of the pandemic, and the center will allow them to continue their tireless mission of vaccinating...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA, TWU Local 234 Continue Contract Talks As Union Threatens Strike If No Deal Reached

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Talks continue on Tuesday between SEPTA and its biggest union. If both sides don’t reach a deal by Halloween, workers say they’ll walk off the job as early as Monday morning. Sources tell Eyewitness News talks went well on Monday between SEPTA and TWU Local 234. The union voted to authorize a strike if no deal is reached by midnight Sunday. A strike could affect not only commuters but thousands of students. The School District of Philadelphia says it is working on a strike plan and hopes to release it by Thursday. SEPTA has released a guide in the event of a service interruption, for everything you need to know click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy