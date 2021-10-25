CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

In matchup with Sharks, Predators aim to keep scoring

bostonnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville Predators look to continue their offensive awakening when they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. After managing just eight goals in their first four games, the Predators scored nine in a 1-1 weekend that ended with a 5-2 win at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday....

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

'It's not just one thing': Low-scoring Canadiens face Sharks

It's not the absence of goaltender Carey Price that has caused the Montreal Canadiens to lose their first three games of the season. It's the absence of their offense. The Canadiens have scored just once in each of their contests and are 0-for-11 on the power play entering Tuesday night's gameagainst the visiting San Jose Sharks.
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks keeping focus on hockey, not Evander Kane suspension

The last thing the Sharks wanted to do on Tuesday was consider the future of Evander Kane with the organization. Kane was suspended 21 games by the NHL on Monday for violating COVID-19 protocols by submitting a fake vaccine card. The Sharks forward, whose contract expires after the 2024-25 season and carries a $7 million cap hit, will lose nearly $1.7 million in salary and cannot return to the team before Nov. 30.
NHL
chatsports.com

Sharks at Predators Preview: Hit a high note in Music City

The San Jose Sharks are facing off against the Nashville Predators for the final game of their first road trip, and by all accounts, it’s been a successful outing for the Sharks. They swept Eastern Canada, and while they lost 4-3 to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, it was a loss they could feel good about after almost completing the comeback late in the third period.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Ingram
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Dylan Gambrell
Person
Logan Couture
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Adin Hill
Person
Eeli Tolvanen
Derrick

Saros makes 28 saves as Predators down Sharks 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, winners of two straight.
NHL
The Eagle-Tribune

Marchand scores 28 seconds in, Bruins beat Sharks

BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also scored for...
NHL
Bay Area Sports Page

Sharks at Predators: Lines, how to watch & open thread

One more early start time before the San Jose Sharks return home to the West Coast. They’ll have to get through the Nashville Predators first. Read about the questions and concerns around tonight in our game preview here. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:. Lines. SAN JOSE...
NHL
WKRN News 2

Predators beat Sharks in Nashville, again 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, winners of two straight to improve to 3-4 this season. Timo Meier had a goal and James Reimer made […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nashville Predators#The San Jose Sharks#First Nhl
thesantaclara.org

Sharks Keep it Cool, Calm and Collected as They Return to the Ice

Brimming with new talent, the team hopes to prove the doubters wrong this season. The San Jose Sharks are in the midst of a bit of an identity crisis. The franchise has yet to truly realize they are in a rebuilding phase, a far cry from the team’s glory found in the National Hockey League (NHL) Playoffs in the 2018-2019 season.
NHL
ESPN

ESPN Hockey Night: Viewers guide to Golden Knights-Avalanche, Sharks-Predators

As the third week of the 2021-22 NHL season gets rolling, we have two captivating games on the docket on Tuesday night. At 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, two Western juggernauts take aim at one another as the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche. At 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, the surprising San Jose Sharks square off with the Nashville Predators.
NHL
Chico Enterprise-Record

Predators 3, Sharks 1: Good road trip that could’ve been better; Eklund’s hazy NHL future

The San Jose Sharks on Tuesday were unable to finish their first long road trip of the season on a positive note. Playing their fifth game in eight days, the Sharks were down a goal after the first 80 seconds of the opening period and were forced to chase the game from there in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
NHL
wmleader.com

Quenneville reaction; Cheveldayoff meeting moved to Friday

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at [email protected]. • “This was the allegation of a single person, but it had echoes of the recent gymnastics scandal that led to the life sentence imposed against Dr. Larry Nassar, the U.S. Gymnastics doctor. This proves that one instance can be enough. That one is too many.” [Miami Herald]
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy