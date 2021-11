The Financial Times report about China's new hypersonic weapon has caused a stir among the Washington policy class. The FT indicated that China's experimental weapon circumnavigated the globe before reentering the atmosphere and landing within 20 miles of its intended target. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, rather than the PLA, issued a response – spokesman Zhao Lijian did not deny the test but claimed that China had launched an experimental spacecraft rather than a hypersonic vehicle. Of course, what goes up must come down: throughout the Cold War, West and East used their space programs to develop their nuclear capabilities.

