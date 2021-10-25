Lithium Iodide Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The Glycerin market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.30% in terms of value, from 2020 to reach USD 4,603.0 Million by 2028. Glycerin or Glycerine is a simple polyol organic compound having multiple hydroxyl groups with a clear, odorless, and viscous liquid formation. The data & information provided by the report have been obtained through meticulous research on the market. Glycerin or Glycerine is a simple polyol organic compound having multiple hydroxyl groups with a clear, odorless, viscous liquid formation. This viscous liquid naturally comes with a sweet taste. It is derived from both natural and synthetic sources. Glycerin is widely obtained through the transesterification process where animal fats or vegetable oils are mixed with alcohol in the presence of a catalyst. The global glycerin market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for glycerin in consumer goods applications such as personal care, cosmetics, tobacco humectants and personal lubricants, to name a few. The refined glycerin is extensively in demand as the traditional market such as consumer goods and food & beverages are solely dependent upon refined glycerin.

