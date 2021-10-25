CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Drive: 2022 Toyota Tundra

By Kimatni D. Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrucks are big business representing high returns and stakes for the auto brands that build them. Yes, Ford, GM, and RAM have been making pickups for what seems like forever, so when the Japanese builders (Toyota and Nissan) entered the contest, hardcore enthusiasts and traditionalists were a bit skeptical. But Tundra...

torquenews.com

First Pictures of New Cavalry Blue 2022 Toyota RAV4

Get your first look at 2022 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid in new color Cavalry Blue. How does it look?. Yesterday I wrote a Torque News story announcing my first official update for the incoming 2022 Toyota RAV4 and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Cavalry Blue will be offered as a paint color...
Dallas News

The Texas-built 2022 Toyota Tundra is a serious challenger to Detroit’s bestsellers

After 22 years and two generations (not counting the T100, a full-sized truck Toyota produced for eight years before the Tundra), Toyota has finally produced a pickup that can challenge its rivals: the new 2022 Toyota Tundra. It’s a wonder that it’s taken so long, but execs say it’s due to the company’s desire to merge three international full-size truck platforms into one, rather than home office hubris.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Tundra Capstone Trim Leaked Online

In May 2020, Toyota filed a patent application for the word "Capstone." At the time, we guessed it would likely be used to designate a high-end trim, slotting in above the usual Limited designation. It appears we may have been right. A picture has leaked online that shows a brand-new Tundra with the word "Capstone" on what appears to be a chrome trim piece spanning the length of the doors.
wtvbam.com

Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

(Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt’s comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to...
arcamax.com

Roadshow: 2022 Toyota Tundra is better in every way

With a hybrid powertrain, butch design, new rear suspension and tons of cabin tech, the 2022 Tundra is a massive improvement over its predecessor. After more than a decade, a new Toyota Tundra is finally here. And after spending a day with Toyota's third-generation full-size truck in Texas, I can confirm it drives better, offers more utility and looks great, to boot.
enginebuildermag.com

Manley Performance Toyota Tundra Valve Spring Kit

With enthusiasts seeking to amp up the power in their Toyota Tundra pickups, Manley Performance has responded with a special valve spring kit for the DOHC 5.7L 3UR-FE V-8 engine. This engine is also employed in Toyota Sequoia, Land Cruiser and Lexus LX 570 applications. Manley’s new kit (p/n 26205)...
Autoblog

2022 Toyota Tundra, Rivian R1T, Blackwing, and Hyundai Kona N Line | Autoblog Podcast #701

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski for a robust week of reviews and news discussion. They start with what they've been driving, and it's a pretty impressive list. The Toyota Tundra and Rivian R1T hold down the truck end of things, with Hyundai Kona N Line and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing making an appearance on the enthusiast side. The updated Polaris Slingshot rounds things out. Next, they pivot to news, where Maverick guarantees a little more truck talk. That's followed by GM's new 1,000-horsepower monument to crate motor displacement, Stellantis searching for battery partners, details of the new Honda Civic Si and Tesla's massive third-quarter performance. Then, they spend a listener's money.
insideevs.com

Toyota’s Chief Scientist Believes Not Everyone Should Drive A BEV

Toyota has undoubtedly been lagging behind lately. The world’s second largest car brand has been failing to keep up with other marques as the industry as a whole transitions to electric, despite showing early promise through their numerous hybrids launched in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In recent years the Japanese brand has been skeptical of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), with their president Akio Toyoda frequently making comments against them.
The Car Connection

2022 Toyota Tundra and 2022 Audi A3 headline this week's new car reviews

Toyota launched its first new Tundra pickup truck in 15 years and the hybrid leader expands its leadership into the pickup truck segment. Audi revitalized the entry-level luxury segment with the always good A3 and even better S3 sport sedans. Those two vehicles aren't all we tested in the past...
enr.com

Useful Surprises Abound in the 2022 Toyota Tundra Pickup

When it comes to the life of a contractor, surprises are not always a good thing. But the 2022 Toyota Tundra is a notable exception. The all-new third-generation of this full-size pickup is filled with a number of unexpected innovations. From advanced powertrain options to a long list of cutting-edge technologies, this thoroughly remade Tundra represents a viable alternative to the half-ton pickups on offer from America’s Big Three automakers.
TechCrunch

Toyota’s first battery EV has 280-mile range and a solar roof option

Toyota will offer the bZ4X in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. The former will feature a single 150 kW capable of accelerating the car from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 8.4 seconds. Per the WLTC standard, the automaker claims the FWD model’s 71.4 kWh battery will allow it to travel approximately 500 kilometers or 310 miles on a single charge. Expect that estimate to decrease once the EPA tests the car. It’s also worth noting these measurements come from the Japanese model, which may end up featuring different specifications to whatever model(s) Toyota releases in the US.
Shropshire Star

This is the bZ4X, Toyota’s first purpose-built electric vehicle

It’s the first vehicle in the firm’s new Beyond Zero sub-brand. Toyota has revealed the bZ4X, the firm’s first purpose-built electric vehicle and the opening model in its new Beyond Zero sub-brand. It’s the first in a series of ‘bZ’ models built on a new, dedicated electric vehicle platform co-developed...
104.1 WIKY

Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp disclosed on Friday the driving range and other specifications of its bZ4X sport utility vehicle (SUV), the first in a series of EV-only models it plans to launch globally to catch up in the zero-emissions market. The world’s top-selling carmaker has said it will...
Business Insider

Toyota's First U.S. Vehicle Plant Shifts Transformation into High Gear

Facility Enhancements and Operational Upgrades: Advanced manufacturing equipment and technologies, coupled with facility layout improvements, will increase the plant's operational speed, flexibility and competitiveness. These improvements will expand TMMK's ability to produce new products, including future electrification. Expansion of Powertrain Capabilities: TMMK's powertrain operation will increase its product mix with...
