Premier League

Newcastle to Hold 'Further Talks' Over Man City Chief Being Lined Up for High-Ranking Role at St James' Park

By Brandon Evans
CityXtra
CityXtra
 6 days ago

Following the recent takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium, it is believed that Newcastle United's new owners are intent on majorly reconstructing many aspects of the inner workings at the club.

As widely anticipated, manager Steve Bruce was recently sacked to make way for the impending arrival of a new coach, whilst away from the first-team set-up, the new regime is also determined to facilitate changes in the club’s recruitment structure.

As such, it is now believed that Newcastle have established the position of Director of Football, and a new report has indicated that they are targeting Manchester City's current academy director Jason Wilcox to fill the role.

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle's owners are to ‘hold further talks’ with Jason Wilcox regarding potentially being appointed as the club’s new Director of Football.

The report states that Wilcox is ‘the frontrunner’ for the newly-created position, and it is further noted that Newcastle are ‘keen’ to appoint a Director of Football before they select a replacement for former manager Steve Bruce.

Along with this, the Daily Star has also relayed that the Tyneside have club have also been in contact with Ajax’s Technical Director Marc Overmars regarding the vacant post, whilst former Lille and Monaco sporting director Luis Campos is also admired.

With Newcastle intending to recruit a Director of Football, it is logical for the club to sound out several potential candidates for the role and owing to Jason Wilcox’s impressive work at City, it is understandable why they have taken an interest.

The 50-year-old initially joined the club in 2012, where he spent several years working within the club’s academy system before later being appointed as Academy Director in 2017.

Whilst with the club, Wilcox has been credited with assisting the development of City and England star Phil Foden, and should he depart Manchester City for Newcastle, then the club would be losing a key asset.

