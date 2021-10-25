Storage unit in south Hays destroyed by early morning fire

NEMAHA COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested the man who was shot by law enforcement officers during an incident outside his residence in Sabetha. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, KBI agents arrested Kelly J. Hall, 38, of Sabetha, for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. Hall had been receiving medical treatment at Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka, and was arrested as he was released from the hospital.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO