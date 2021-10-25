Storage unit in south Hays destroyed by early morning fire
An early morning fire in south Hays destroyed a storage building Monday. According to a news release from Assistant Fire Chief Shane Preston, the Hays Fire...hayspost.com
An early morning fire in south Hays destroyed a storage building Monday. According to a news release from Assistant Fire Chief Shane Preston, the Hays Fire...hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0