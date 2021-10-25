CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Storage unit in south Hays destroyed by early morning fire

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An early morning fire in south Hays destroyed a storage building Monday. According to a news release from Assistant Fire Chief Shane Preston, the Hays Fire...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Man hospitalized after I-70 motorcycle accident

GOVE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after noon Sunday in Gove County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda motorcycle driven by Isaac Anthony Derosier, 38, Colorado Springs, was westbound on Interstate 70. The driver lost control as he attempted to exit the interstate at Grainfield/Gove...
GOVE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

KHP: 2 hospitalized after crash during police chase

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Saturday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Mazda 3 Grand Touring driven by Jose S. Medina, 26, Phoenix, Az., was fleeing law enforcement westbound in the 700 Block of Avenue N just east of 7th Road.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Fatal crash: Kansas man was driving 90 mph in 40 mph zone

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for causing a crash earlier this year that killed a grandmother and injured her 6-month-old grandson. Josiah Coleman, 23, Leavenworth County was sentenced Thursday to 77 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellis County, KS
Crime & Safety
Ellis County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
Hays, KS
Crime & Safety
Hays, KS
Accidents
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Ellis County, KS
Hays Post

Police catch suspect in Kan. drug deal shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police were working a call in the 1700 block of SW Clay in Topeka when they saw a disturbance in the 1800 block of SW Clay, according to Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

$34,000 loss: Cash, jewelry in two safes taken from Kan. home

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home burglary in Manhattan. Just before 7:30p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 2200 block of Woodridge Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. man dead after rollover crash during high speed chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident during a high speed chase just before 11a.m. Friday in Montgomery County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Kia Optima driven by Justin Allen Frostad, 28, Neodesha, was eastbound on County Road 3875 approximately two miles east of U.S. 75. The...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Firefighters#Accident#The Hays Fire Department#Ems#Sheriff S Department
Hays Post

Funeral services set for Kansas deputy who died in crash

BUTLER COUNTY —Funeral services are set for a Kanas Deputy who died in Monday evening traffic crash. The funeral for deputy Stephen Evans will be held at the Butler County Community College in the Clifford Stone Hubbard Welcome Center on Monday, November 1, at 1:00pm, according to the sheriff's deparment.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: Woman took Kansas man's pickup and cash

A Salina woman was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after she was found driving a pickup stolen downtown a few minutes earlier. A 39-year-old Salina mah walked out of his place of employment in the 300 block of N. Fifth Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and found that his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado had been stolen, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. man who shot nail gun at officers moved from hospital to jail

NEMAHA COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested the man who was shot by law enforcement officers during an incident outside his residence in Sabetha. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, KBI agents arrested Kelly J. Hall, 38, of Sabetha, for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. Hall had been receiving medical treatment at Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka, and was arrested as he was released from the hospital.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy