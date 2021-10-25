CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams placed on COVID-19 reserve list

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
 6 days ago
The Green Bay Packers may have to be without one of the top targets for QB Aaron Rodgers when they take on the Arizona Cardinals later this week...

Related
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release veteran cornerback

The Green Bay Packers released one of their veteran cornerbacks on Tuesday, as their secondary continues to recover from injuries. Quinton Dunbar was cut from the team, his third time being cut by a team this season. Packers release veteran cornerback. “[The] Packers cut veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar,” reported Dov...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur apologizes to Packers fans following win

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers escaped with a win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and it was not pretty. The Packers needed overtime and a bit of luck to overcome the up-and-coming Bengals. Green Bay was finally able to secure the victory after kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 49-yard field goal to win the game.
NFL
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Confirms Major Boost For The Packers

On Wednesday morning, the Green Bay Packers received a massive boost when reports emerged suggesting one of the team’s best players would be back on the practice field. All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari finally made his 2021 debut on the practice field. The star offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL during a practice on New Years Eve during the 2020 season. That injury kept him out of the Packers’ run to another NFC title game.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: How Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Met His Fiancee

Life has been pretty good for Aaron Rodgers as of late. The Green Bay Packers quarterback might be playing his final season for the NFC North franchise, but he’s not letting that possibility get in the way of a huge year. Rodgers and Co. look like a legitimate contender in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers fawns over ‘stud’ who rejoins Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t be any happier with the return of offensive tackle David Bakhtiari to practice this week. Rodgers didn’t hold back his praises for the All-Pro tackle when speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Clearly, the superstar QB missed his best friend and his blindside protector.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Without Robert Tonyan, Packers might need to let the Big Dog eat

With Robert Tonyan lost for the season to a torn ACL, the Green Bay Packers will likely rely on a committee approach to replace their primary tight end. There are four remaining tight ends of the active roster, and if the team does not add anyone before Tuesday’s trade deadline, head coach Matt LaFleur said they need everyone to pitch in. That could mean more snaps and more targets in the passing game for veteran Marcedes Lewis.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Was Aaron Jones' touchdown a touchdown?

With 12:54 left in the first half of Thursday night’s Packers-Cardinals game, it would appear as if Green Bay running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown on a two-yard run. I say “it would appear” because it was not conclusive that Jones actually scored; he was turned around as he reached the goal line by linebacker Isaiah Simmons, and referee Alex Kemp’s crew called it a touchdown, apparently without any comprehensive review. After the successful extra point, announcer Joe Buck argued that even if it wasn’t a touchdown, the Packers would have had first-and-goal right at the goal line… which means nothing. Coming into this game, the Cardinals had the second-best defensive DVOA in goal-line situations behind only the Rams, and the Packers had the 22nd-best goal-line offense by DVOA.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Packers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that they’ve activated TE Dominique Dafney from injured reserve WR Malik Taylor from the COVID-19 list. The Packers also elevated WR Juwann Winfree and OL Ben Braden to their active roster. Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He...
NFL
Sporting News

Packers WR depth chart: Randall Cobb, Malik Taylor top WRs with Davante Adams, Allen Lazard on COVID list

The Packers' receiver room is going to look a lot different on "Thursday Night Football" against the Cardinals than it normally does. Green Bay's top two receivers this season are currently on the COVID list. Davante Adams tested positive for the virus on Monday, and that will likely render him inactive in Week 8. Allen Lazard, who is unvaccinated, is also out after being a close contact of Adams.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

