CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jonathan Taylor has another 100-yard game on the ground in Colts' win

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kefR_0ccIg12F00

On Sunday Night Football, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor put together his third 100-yard rushing game in his last four outings as Indianapolis cruised to a 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Badger legend has been at his best in the month of October, totaling 408 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, and a receiving touchdown all on 6.5 yards per carry.

Against San Francisco, Taylor finished with 18 carries for 107 yards on the ground and a touchdown. According to “Next Gen Stats” on Sunday Night Football, the former All-Big Ten performer was only expected to gain 54 yards on his 18 carries, but went well over that number:

Taylor’s Colts take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Jonathan Taylor posts big second half as Colts thwart Texans

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the Indianapolis Colts rode big plays to a 31-3 victory over the Houston Texans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Taylor gained 139 yards and posted both of his touchdowns in the second...
NFL
Yardbarker

How Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Brutalized the Houston Texans

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a failure, an epic breakdown of the Texans run defense. Jonathan Taylor capitalized on a hole large enough to literally drive a truck through in the Houston Texans defense. The Indianapolis Colts star running back burst through the line of scrimmage at nearing top speed and accelerated away from pursuit.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Jonathan Taylor's Hot Streak

Remember when Jonathan Taylor couldn’t score? He now has five touchdowns over his past three games. And what a three games it has been. Taylor has stacked up 441 yards from scrimmage, contributing a 76-yard touchdown catch and 83-yard run. He is averaging 6.7 yards per carry during his hot streak, and is up to 5.4 on the year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Titans#49ers#San Francisco#American Football#Snfonnbc
NBC Sports

Colts thrash Texans 31-3 behind Darius Leonard, Jonathan Taylor

The Colts blew a game against the Ravens on Monday night. They made sure Sunday’s game didn’t come down to the end. Indianapolis led by only a touchdown at halftime, but outscored Houston 21-0 in the second half behind Jonathan Taylor. They won easily 31-3 in a battle of 1-4 teams.
NFL
Washington Times-Herald

Taylor, Colts run past slumping Texans

INDIANAPOLIS – Don’t count your touches. Make your touches count. It was one of the first peeks Jonathan Taylor allowed into his mindset after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. On Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, the second-year running back put it into practice. After getting just two...
NFL
USA Today

Texans respect Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, but acknowledge their own faults

Running back Jonathan Taylor ripped off 145 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a 31-3 win over the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Although the Texans were deferential to the former 2020 second-round pick’s talent, Houston also believes they could...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor Explodes vs. Texans For Dominant Game, Longest Run In Colts History

Jonathan Taylor dashed to his left through a gaping hole opened up by the his offensive line, picked up a physical block by wide receiver Zach Pascal, stiff-armed Houston Texans safety Justin Reid and accelerated for the longest run in Colts history. Taylor's 83-yard run in the Colts' 31-3 win...
NFL
FanSided

49ers vs. Colts: Niners defense hinges on stopping Jonathan Taylor

The 49ers need to game plan around stopping Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in Week 7. The San Francisco 49ers should have a whiteboard in their locker room with Jonathan Taylor‘s name circled in red on it ahead of their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. Why such an...
NFL
FanSided

Colts: 49ers star complimenting Jonathan Taylor shows Indy got a steal

The Indianapolis Colts are off to a slow 2-4 start as a team, but the play of running back Jonathan Taylor has been a bright spot. In his second season, Taylor has 472 rushing yards, 210 receiving yards and a combined five touchdowns after six games. He’s also has proved to be part of the winning formula as both of Indianapolis’ wins came when Taylor rushed for over 100 yards.
NFL
WTHR

Colts' Taylor nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week - again

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is looking to defend his FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. Taylor ran for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' rain-soaked 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night. He's now rushed for 579 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry Square Off In Battle Of Elite Running Backs

Colts.com readers can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Mailbag series. Missed out on the party this week? Not a problem — you can submit your question(s) for next time by clicking here, or by taking part in the Colts.com Forums. You can also send your questions to @JJStankevitz on Twitter.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: How Jonathan Taylor can take shine off Derrick Henry’s MVP season

The Tennessee Titans are going to barrel into Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for an AFC South clash against the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams are coming off of big victories, but one of the main stories on Halloween will be getting to see how Indianapolis’ running back Jonathan Taylor sizes up against Tennessee’s Derrick Henry. Taylor continues to build off of his wildly successful rookie season, while Henry has the highest non-quarterback odds to win MVP.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy