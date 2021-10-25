Jonathan Taylor has another 100-yard game on the ground in Colts' win

On Sunday Night Football, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor put together his third 100-yard rushing game in his last four outings as Indianapolis cruised to a 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Badger legend has been at his best in the month of October, totaling 408 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, and a receiving touchdown all on 6.5 yards per carry.

Against San Francisco, Taylor finished with 18 carries for 107 yards on the ground and a touchdown. According to “Next Gen Stats” on Sunday Night Football, the former All-Big Ten performer was only expected to gain 54 yards on his 18 carries, but went well over that number:

Taylor’s Colts take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.