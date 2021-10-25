Jonathan Taylor's incredible month of October by the numbers

October has been the best month of Wisconsin legend Jonathan Taylor’s young NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts.

The former Badger added to his dominance on Sunday Night, when his Colts took down the San Francisco 49ers in a 30-18 win. The New Jersey native had another 100-yard game on the ground in a key victory for his team.

Wisconsin fans could see this type of production coming from a player who finished top-10 in all-time NCAA rushing yards during his three years as a Badger. The two-time Doak Walker Award winner has put together an incredible four-game stretch this month. Here is a look at Taylor’s statistical dominance over the past four contests:

408 total rushing yards in four games

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

6.5 yards per carry in the month of October

Five rushing touchdowns

Oct 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

A 76-yard touchdown reception against the Baltimore Ravens: