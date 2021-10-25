CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Raiders FB Alec Ingold has the longest catch of his NFL career

By Asher Low
 6 days ago
The fullback position is alive and well in the modern NFL, especially when it comes to former Wisconsin Badgers in the league.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold had the longest grab of his NFL career this Sunday when the Raiders took down the Philadelphia Eagles. Ingold broke free for a 29-yard grab, surpassing his prior total season receiving yards on just one play late in the game.

Ingold was named a captain of the Raiders before the season began, and has been an essential piece to what Las Vegas is building as they sit at 5-2 on the young season.

