Portland software maker Airship has named a veteran marketing exec as its new chief strategy and marketing officer. Thomas Butta will report to CEO Brett Caine. Most recently Butta was CMO at finance and IT software maker Kyriba. Prior to that he was CMO of SignalFX, which was acquired by Splunk, and he was CMO of marketing software maker Sprinklr. He also spent a year as consultant in residence at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO