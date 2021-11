Heplerbroom issued the following announcement on Oct. 14. Beth Bauer and Alexandra Haar were part of the trial team that recently secured a defense verdict for Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. in a more than three-week trial in the City of St. Louis. The three plaintiffs all claimed their ovarian cancer was caused by the use of talc-based body powder. The jury rendered unanimous verdicts for both defendants on all claims of all plaintiffs.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO