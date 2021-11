US equities rallied after Joe Biden unveiled his $1.75 trillion spending deal ahead of his trip to the COP26 climate conference. He said that he believes that the narrow bill will get the support of moderates Democrats like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. The two senators have previously rejected some of the proposals by Biden and other progressives. The announcement came shortly after the US published relatively weak GDP numbers. The numbers showed that the US economy expanded by just 2% in the third quarter. This was a sharp decline from the previous quarter’s increase of 5.7%. This weakness was attributed to the Delta variant and the supply shortages.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO