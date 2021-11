With Kyrie Irving out, the Nets need James Harden to be superman on a regular basis. And right now the NBA’s rule changes have been his kryptonite. Harden struggled through a horrid game Sunday in the 111-95 home-opening loss to the Hornets, scoring 15 points, but committing a staggering eight turnovers. And while both Harden and head coach Steve Nash admit he has been the poster boy for the rule changes on drawing fouls with unnatural motions, he said he can’t gripe over them.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO