End forming machines have come a long way in the last decade or so. The days of loading a single tube by hand and making one hit are on the way out. Modern end formers are equipped with CNC; provide automatic loading, forming, and unloading; are designed with tooling carousels so they can provide several hits; and often handle two tubes at once for double the productivity. Sensors check for the presence of features or take measurements, helping to determine whether all of the processes were carried out properly and completed. These features assist fabricators short on seasoned staff, making the process more automated and reliable than ever before.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO