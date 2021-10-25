CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Irresponsible Good should go

By editor@rappnews.com
Rappahannock News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Representative Bob Good should immediately...

The Post and Courier

Letter: Trafalgar poll shouldn't be trusted

This is in reply to Richard Rustad's rather cryptic, cavalier and brusque letter pertaining to a recent Trafalgar Poll. I assure you sir, I am not some "anti-freedom, pro-vacciner out there rushing to my computer to search for polls showing a clear majority that Americans are for vaccine mandates." I search only for the truth.
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: McGahey should recognize his hypocrisy

Jim Callison, your comments are right on about Kim McGahey’s “Have the courage of your convictions” rant. How disappointing Kim affiliates with the Republican party, whose policies make global warming worse — exiting the Paris Climate Accord instead of leading the effort and weakening vehicle mileage standards, to name a couple — and threaten to destroy Summit County’s forests and private property due to wildfires.
Beaver County Times

Letter: Candidates should condemn sign stealing

Well, the Republicans are at it again, same old dirty political tricks. Democratic candidate signs are being stolen. This year is worse than ever. Just recently the Democratic booth at the Zelienople Country Fall Festival was vandalized with their tent and signs slashed. The coming election on Nov. 2 is for control of the courts. Republicans want to cheat by stealing and vandalizing other candidates' signs to get their candidates elected. Is this the kind of people we want in control of our society?
crowrivermedia.com

LETTER: Residents should question local taxation

In the Oct. 6 issue of the Leader, the bold headline would lead homeowners and other residents to believe that they may be getting a reprieve from the largest levy increase in city taxes since 2016. The 7% overall preliminary levy was voted in 4-1, with Pat May the only...
State
Virginia State
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Shouldn’t question voting integrity

I am personally horrified by any political candidate who questions the integrity of Virginia elections and asks for an audit of our voting machines. These machines are audited shortly before every election. A member of the electoral board witnesses the audit and the tapes from the audit are kept and on record.
crowrivermedia.com

READER LETTER: Everyone should be vaccinated

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Rappahannock News

Letter: Passionate support for good governance

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. The time has come for Rappahannock County where we determine our future through that most American of traditions — the vote. True to our American political reality, the competition for the county’s highest office Board of Supervisor, both Piedmont and Stonewall-Hawthorne districts, has been, to put it mildly, passionate.
Reporter

Letter to editor: Teacher endorsement is a good thing

Last month, the Pennridge United school board candidates, Dawn Curran, Adrienne King, Jeremiah Link, David O’Donnell, and Carolyn Sciarrino, earned the endorsement of the Pennridge Education Association (PEA). This endorsement was criticized by their opponents, who insinuated that the teachers provided it to garner a favorable contract in two years. This anti-teacher rhetoric is gravely insulting to the excellent teachers I’ve entrusted with my children’s education.
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: McAuliffe good for business

CNBC rates Virginia number one in America’s top states for business. If you are pro business, take a look at what Terry McAuliffe did during his first term to make Virginia such a business-friendly state. Because of his deal-making abilities and his pro-active solicitation he was able to get several businesses to relocate to Virginia, bringing numerous jobs. The jobless rate dropped to 3.6 during his term.
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Vote for good government in Woodfin

As someone who has lived in Woodfin since 2014, I have been trying to become informed about our local government, meet some of our elected officials and get better acquainted with my neighbors. I have attended many of the meetings of the various boards and participated in expressing my opinion at a few public forums, but I must admit that I have come away with the perception that Woodfin’s elected officials do not much care what the community has to say. Again and again, instead of welcoming new voices and fresh opinions from concerned citizens, the current commissioners seem to resent any form of constructive criticism.
Longview Daily News

Letter: Why should we be held accountable?

So it appears to me now that with COVID the government no longer has the right to tell us what to do and neither do our employers. So, goodbye taxes, sorry boss but I'll be in when I wake up and officer your flashing lights no longer hold me accountable.
Spotlight News

Letter to the Editor: DeCancio a good man

I am writing in support of David Decancio for Town Board. As a Social Worker and resident of the Town of Bethlehem, I have evidenced David’s commitment to giving to others of all ages in our community for years. One can learn a great deal about a person by observing their actions. David’s consistent dedication to the good and welfare of our youth, families and seniors is exactly why I believe he’s the right person to serve on the town board. Dedicated to public service, if elected, David is someone who would ensure everyone’s voice is heard and respected. David will no doubt encourage more collaboration between groups in the town of Bethlehem to create more opportunities for our youth and seniors to be engaged in the community. And, quite generously, David vows to donate a portion of his town board salary to town specific community groups and non-profit organizations. David is a good man, and perfect for the job!
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Laws are for the common good of the people

To the editor -- So now we have some new laws, mandates. It it said, they are for the good of the people. When you come to a stop sign and see no one coming you stop anyway, because that is the law. When you go out in public you are to wear a mask -- that is for the good of the people.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Letter to the Editor: DenDanto should resign

I’m appalled by the recent story that was reported in the Mid-Hudson News of the hostile workplace and harassment complaint against Frank DenDanto, Town of Wallkill Supervisor. I’ve been a resident of the Town of Wallkill for over 50 years. I’ve never heard of previous supervisors in the Town of Wallkill behaving in such a disrespectful manner that bully and harass staff. That is no way to conduct town business and to be in public office, as Governor Hochul laid out in her recent remarks.
Rappahannock News

Letter: Good spread misinformation, conspiracies

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Congressman Bob Good (R-VA District 5) came to Rappahannock County High School last week to openly encourage students to violate a government mandate and endanger their own health. Invited by government teacher Tim Stockdale, Good gave his captive audience of teenagers the false conspiracy theory that they were at greater risk from wearing masks than from the virus itself. He encouraged them not to wear masks. He went so far as to call the governor’s assertions of mask safety “lies.”
Beaver County Times

Letter: More education options should be favored

Bernard Rabik makes a valid point that every child deserves a great school ("Debating Charter Schools," 10/9/21), and we need the political courage and imagination to make it happen. I contend that charter schools are not an experiment gone awry, as he states in his column, but another means of...
Globe Gazette

Grassley needs to go: Letter

I hope all Iowans will take a hard look at Sen. Chuck Grassley and what he has not done for the average Iowan. Just vote no. No. 1, voter suppression. He has voted along with all the Trump supporters to make it harder for people to vote. Why? Is it because the more peole who vote, there is less chance of Republicans winning?
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: School board candidates should know the facts

To the editor -- Reading Selah school board candidate Joe Catron's answer to questions, he is misinformed on there being "widespread debate on utility of face masks and little real science to prove their efficacy." Since last year there has been extensive real data and science supporting their use and...
INFORUM

Letter: Here we go again

It’s been a little over three weeks and already 5th grade teacher and candidate for the Fargo City Commission Branden Krieger is making his presence known on social media. Some may remember his last letter to the Forum in which he promised, “I will strive to be a better human and candidate.” Some might be asking, “How is that going?”
Rappahannock News

Letter: Upcoming election is the most important in our history

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. We are living through a national tragedy being forced upon us by federal and state mandates, laws, and policies. This upcoming election will be the most important local election in our history.
