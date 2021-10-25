CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Royalton Negril Offers the Best James Bond Experience Yet

By Ashley Burns
islands.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of delays and several retirement threats from Daniel Craig, No Time to Die finally hit theaters and critics are hailing it as a triumph for his up-and-down run as the world’s greatest gentleman spy, James Bond. Now, it’s time for Craig to take a well-earned vacation and rest that...

www.islands.com

Comments / 1

Related
Vulture

Where Does James Bond Go From Here?

“JAMES BOND WILL RETURN.” There is no post-credits scene at the end of No Time to Die, but we do get those words — the obligatory promise that has come, in some form, at the close of every Bond film since Goldfinger. For many years, it even included the title of the next movie, sometimes incorrectly. And while it hasn’t been a particularly important feature of Bond pictures for decades now, that line has gained renewed significance with this final entry of the Daniel Craig era; the audience at my screening actually applauded when the text appeared onscreen. (The last time I heard that happen, it was at the end of For Your Eyes Only, which teased us with this incredible arrangement of words: “James Bond will return in Octopussy.”)
MOVIES
hcpl.net

Can't Get Enough: James Bond

Who doesn’t know that name? You would have to be living under a rock for the last sixty-eight years to never have heard the name of the most famous spy in literary history, James Bond. James Bond, aka 007, is the fictional creation of Ian Fleming, a British author, and...
CELEBRITIES
SMU Daily Campus

James Bond Comes to an Explosive End

“No Time to Die” is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film as the character James Bond. And for that, he gets a two-and-a-half-hour-long epic send off. The film picks up the storyline with a retired Bond in Jamaica who is approached by an old friend at the CIA and asked to stop the villain, Safin (Rami Malek), before he uses a virus of nanobots to wipe out millions. Of course, Bond gets the help of some old and new friends at MI6 while saving the girl he loves from the clutches of the evil Austrian villain.
MOVIES
kiss951.com

Become James Bond with These 007 Signature Martini Recipes

“Shaken, not stirred.” Of course. The widely anticipated 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die”, is finally in cinemas around the globe. To help Bond fans feel like part of the secret service team, Vonhaus has revealed the top three James Bond signature martini recipes you can replicate from the comfort of your kitchen. Check out these three recipes below.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Daniel Pearl
Person
Léa Seydoux
nebraskanewsservice.net

James Bond’s spectacular return in “No Time to Die”

Since 1962, the character James Bond has appeared in 25 adventures on the big screen, with “No Time to Die” being the latest. Bond has been portrayed by multiple actors ranging from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig. “No Time to Die” is Daniel Craig’s final film as Bond, and this...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Cruella’ Star Reveals He Was Almost James Bond

While Cruella (2021) may have focused on the early life of the young future villain and her dealings with Baroness Von Hellman — possibly Disney’s darkest villain — there is one character who played a major role in both women’s lives, but was also supposed to remain in the background, John the Baronness’s butler and valet. John was more of a confidant to the Baroness and had known of Cruella since she was born.
MOVIES
TechRadar

No, Idris Elba won't be the next James Bond

Idris Elba has reportedly confirmed that he won’t be taking over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. Asked by several outlets whether he would be inheriting the 007 mantle at the world premiere of his new Netflix movie The Harder They Fall, the Luther actor responded with the blunt reply: “No, I’m not going to be James Bond.”
CELEBRITIES
wirenewsfax.com

James Bond enters a gay bar. But should he?

Daniel Craig, the actor best known for his role as James Bond, has revealed that he used frequent gay bars. Mixed reactions were received by the LGBTQ community. Actor Daniel Craig is best known for his portrayal of the handsome and determinedly heterosexual James Bond. However, he made waves this week by revealing that he is a huge fan of gay bars.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stanford Daily

‘No Time to Die’ features a flat, unfamiliar James Bond

Fans of the series know the formula: Bond receives word of a megalomaniacal villain with an evil plot to destroy the world; Bond meets said villain and several women who will accompany him, support him or betray him on his mission; Bond gets caught in the villain’s trap; the villain explains the entire scheme to Bond, giving him enough time to escape from the trap and foil the evil plot; Bond rides off into the sunset in the arms of a pretty woman. All the while, we are entertained by grand action scenes, Aston Martins, comedic one-liners and Bond looking sharp in a tuxedo.
MOVIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: What was the James Bond movie with the best song ever?

Q • I saw a list recently of the best songs in James Bond movies, and there was no mention of the best Bond song ever, “We Have All the Time in the World”! I forgot the name of the movie, but I’m pretty sure that Bond gets married, his wife gets killed and his last words to her are “We had all the time in the world.” Please tell me the name of that Bond movie.
WWE
insidescience.org

James Bond's Best Escapes Are From Infections

(Inside Science) -- Despite extensive travel and little to no regard for personal health, somehow one of our most well-traveled icons of page and screen, James Bond, has yet to find himself writhing on the floor of a hotel bathroom with food poisoning. According to data assembled by a team of researchers, it's only a matter of time before his luck catches up to him, because Bond is downright reckless when it comes to travel safety.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
LSU Reveille

Opinion: The original James Bond movies deserve remakes

The last word in cool since 1962, the British superspy has been through six actors and 25 films as of the release of “No Time to Die,” which marks the last Bond film to star Daniel Craig. Craig's career as Bond has been one of the greatest, and while his swan song is a great film to end things on, it’s not without its problems.
MOVIES
libertywingspan.com

What should the next James Bond look like?

As The end credits for No Time To Die rolled, audiences sat astounded in their seats. James Bond was dead. Many theatergoers assumed this could be the last from James Bond, but as the credits finished their slow scroll, audience members who sat through the credits would have looked upon their silver screen to read the words: “James Bond will return”.
MOVIES
philosophynews.com

Is James Bond Essentially a White Man?

In my previous essay I introduced the notion of using the notion of essential properties to address the question of whether James Bond must be a white man. I ran through this rather quickly and want to expand on it here. As noted, an essential property (to steal from Aristotle) is a property that it must have. In contrast an accidental property is one that it does have but could lack. As I tell my students, accidental properties are not just properties from accidents, like the dent in a fender. One way to look at essential properties is that if a being loses an essential property, it ceases to be. In effect, the change of property destroys it, although a new entity can arise. To use a simple example, it is essential to a triangle that it be three-sided. If another side is added, the triangle is no more. But the new entity could be a square. Of course, one could deny that the triangle is destroyed and instead take it as changing into a square. It all depends on how the identity of a being is determined. Continuing the triangle example, the size and color of a triangle are accidental properties. A red triangle that is painted blue remains a triangle, although it is now blue. But one could look at the object in terms of being a red object. In that case, changing the color would mean that it was no longer a red object, but a blue object. Turning back to James Bond, he has always been a white man. Making Bond a black man would change many of his established properties and one can obviously say that he would no longer be white Bond. But this could be seen as analogous to changing the color of a triangle: just as a red triangle painted blue is still a triangle, changing Bond from a white to a black man by a change of actors does not entail that is no longer Bond. Likewise, one might claim, for changing Bond to a woman via a change of actor. As noted in the previous essay, the actors who have played Bond have been different in many ways, yet they are all accepted as Bond.. . .
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy