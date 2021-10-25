Fairmont volleyball falls in playoff opener

GOLDSBORO — The Fairmont volleyball team was unable to recover after a difficult first set and lost 3-0 Saturday to Goldsboro in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

Goldsboro (16-5), the No. 9 seed in the 2A East Region, won the first set 25-6 before claiming the last two 25-21 and 25-17.

“That first game, they had two strong middle hitters, and it took a while for us to adjust,” Fairmont coach Michael Baker said. “They handled us (the first set). We caught up to them the second and third game, but there were still some mistake that we made. We played hard after that first game, but we couldn’t get that edge though.”

24th-seeded Fairmont (9-12) saw its season come to an end.

“I thought we did well,” Baker said. “Our goal was to make the playoffs, we wanted that. They had never made the playoffs, and they got a chance to play in it. You want to go further, but you’re happy you got an opportunity to play.

“Those seniors, I really have to take my hat off to them. We graduated six seniors that played last year, and all my seniors (this year) stepped right on in an kept us going.”

Goldsboro plays the N.C. School of Science and Math in the second round Tuesday.