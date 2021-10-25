CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

By Alicia Selin
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The house from Wes Craven's classic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently for sale — and it looks like a total dream, all things considered!. A Nightmare...

kfilradio.com

KFIL Radio

See This Rochester Home 4 Sale with HUGE Kitchen Island (PICS)

Have you lost sleep wondering how you would manage to get the enormous kitchen island you want and the driving range you also want?. No worries...each problem is solved with this out at 2710 Brian Court SW, Rochester, Minnesota. 5 bedrooms (4 up one in the basement). four baths, one full bath, constructed in 1972, the whole place looks like it's been redone.
ROCHESTER, MN
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
The Morning Call

Bethlehem’s Daniel Roebuck has a spooky new role in ‘The Munsters’ movie

Bethlehem’s Daniel Roebuck was driving a rental car in Illinois with his wife, Tammy, who was wearing a T-shirt from the classic, campy ‘60s sitcom “The Munsters.” His phone rings. He sees that it’s heavy-metal musician and horror film-maker Rob Zombie calling. “He says to me: ‘Hey Dan, how have you been? I was wondering if you would play Grandpa?” Roebuck said. “I literally said ‘Rob if this ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Footwear News

The Story Behind Drew Barrymore’s Iconic Look in ‘Scream’ Opening Scene

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s the line in the 1996 Wes Craven horror film “Scream” that should immediately trigger the iconic image of Drew Barrymore in a short blond wig. For horror-genre fans, the opening scene of “Scream” was a masterclass in film-making when (spoiler alert) the star gets killed off in the first fifteen minutes. It was Barrymore’s idea, too. (She was a silent producer.) Barrymore — who was originally attached to play Sidney Prescott — wanted the role of Casey, the high school teen who gets brutally murdered after a back-and-forth, horror-movie trivia game over the phone with the...
MOVIES
Lancaster Online

'Oh you're that house": couple's homemade decoration display haunts Lebanon County every Halloween

One particular house in Annville, Lebanon County, is well-known for its annual showcase of spooky, homemade Halloween decorations. Bryan Burns and his wife Erin Quintana spend a couple days in October each year covering their front yard in the 400 block of East Main Street with bloodied dolls, vampires in coffins, a large spider and other monsters or scary creatures. Onlookers might also catch a glimpse of (fake) corpses and an imprisoned skeleton hanging from their tree.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
IndieWire

Advent Calendars for Movie and TV Fans: ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘The Office,’ and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays will be here before you know it. Which means that instead of ticking off the days on your deranged makeshift home office whiteboard, you can keep track of how many days until Christmas via the shared cultural experience of the advent calendar. The act of opening a little cardboard door in a calendar and popping out a weird-tasting chocolate is not relegated...
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Horror Novels To Binge Read This Spooky Season

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The witching hour is, as always, approaching, which makes it the perfect time to ask yourself the all-important question: when was the last time you read a really scary story? The answer is, of course, “not recently enough,” but that’s fine; we’re here to help. To celebrate the season, here are seven of the best horror novels — well, six of the best horror novels,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

