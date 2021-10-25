CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Operators Revealed

By Jack O'Dwyer
 6 days ago
Sledgehammer Games has revealed four of its multiplayer operators that are set to appear in Call of Duty: Vanguard when it releases on Nov. 5, 2021. The operator reveal took place on the official PlayStation blog in a post published early on Monday, Oct. 25. Two Sledgehammer narrative staff authored the...

