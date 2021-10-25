Halo community manager clarifies Escharum’s upgraded look from Infinite’s Campaign Overview

This morning, Xbox’s 343 Industries released a new trailer highlighting the campaign of its latest game, Halo: Infinite. The new story trailer for Halo: Infinite shows the classic first-person combat of the Halo series, with some added new gameplay features including an open-world map. The story picks up from the end of Halo 5: Guardians, though an indeterminate amount of time has passed since that game. The trailer states that Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 and Cortana saving the galaxy is “a distant memory.” The trailer goes on to say that the members of the human race are (once again) on their last legs, fighting back against something called “The Banished” (who look a lot like Brutes), along familiar and new types of Covenant aliens, fighting on the mysterious Zeta Halo. The Arbiter (voiced in the past by Keith David) is, unfortunately, nowhere to be seen (yet).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO