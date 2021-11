Fortnite Season 8 has been one of the weirdest in recent memory for the battle royale giant, and that’s saying something when you consider some of the craziness that has gone down in the game prior. Now in Season 8, one of the strangest areas added to the game is a unique area called The Sideways. In this area, you cannot build and will face off against bizarre-looking creatures. In order to access The Sideways, there is a large marking on the map you can go through. In addition, there are random spawns that happen when you approach purple rifts on the map as well. Once there, you have an opportunity to acquire a unique weapon. Here’s how to get the Sideways Scythe in Fortnite.

