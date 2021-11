It’s been more than eight years since the last Splinter Cell game. Blacklist came out in 2013. Fans didn’t know it then, but it marked the last time a mainline Splinter Cell game would be released for a long, long time. Since then, Ubisoft has attempted to placate folks with half-hearted cameos of its grumpy protagonist, as well as nods to the popular stealth franchise. Sam Fisher has shown up in Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon, but not in any of his own games. That might change soon, however, as VGC reports that Ubisoft has greenlit a new Splinter Cell game.

