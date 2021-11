OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District is launching a multipronged COVID testing program to meet recently enacted state Department of Health regulations. “This guidance asserts that all schools must have capacity to offer unvaccinated staff and students screening testing at least once a week, and that they have the capacity to either provide diagnostic testing or refer any student or staff member who is symptomatic, or has been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19 to an outside agency,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III.

