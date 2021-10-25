CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja'Marr Chase off to best 7-game WR start since 1954

 6 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had big expectations chasing him into his Week 7 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

And Chase somehow surpassed all of them.

Chase popped off for 201 yards and a touchdown on eight catches, including one must-see 82-yard touchdown that featured him breaking multiple tackles before going the distance.

The performance puts Chase up to 754 yards and six touchdowns on 35 catches, meaning he’s averaging a jaw-dropping 21.5 yards per catch.

And based on the historical data, he’s got the most receiving yardage of any player in NFL history over his first seven games since Harlon Hill all the way back in 1954:

Chase was just the 17th rookie in NFL history to have 200-plus yards in a single game. And the wild part is? At this pace, it almost feels like he could do it again during any week.

For those wondering, 255 is the rookie receiving record in a single game, a record that has stood for 42 years.

#American Football
