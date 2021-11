Aynor (5-1) at Lamar (5-2) About the game | In this very space last week, we mentioned how Aynor’s ability to protect the football was one of its strengths. It was, quite frankly, arguably the best part of the Hammer offense that is next to impossible to duplicate for opposing defenses. Then, the Blue Jackets went out and put the ball on the ground three times in a 30-18 win over Loris. Jason Allen’s team is good. But it isn’t good enough where a repeat of the fumble-itis won’t be ultra costly come playoff time. Aynor has two weeks to get firing on all cylinders. And a tough non-region game against Class A power Lamar could help set things right.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO