I know we are creeping up on Halloween, but if you are looking to spend the night in one of the best-known haunted Airbnb's you don't have to wait until October to do that. Thrillist put together a list of the best haunted Airbnbs to book whenever you want, and there is one that is semi-close to the Tri-States. It's a drive to get to St. Paul, Minnesota, but worth the drive when you plan on staying at an 1833 castle-like manor. It really looks like a mini castle.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO