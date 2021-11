The seventh annual Administrative Assistants and Associates (AA&A) Scholarship Auction, beginning Monday, November 1 and available to view on the AA&A website through 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, will fund student scholarships and feature over 100 items to bid on. Items ranging from jewelry, USI apparel, artwork, crafts and even lunch with Dr. Rochon will be up for bid with all proceeds donated to AA&A Scholarships. The USI community as well as the general public can bid on auction items.

