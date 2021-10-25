CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech fires football coach who followed Kliff Kingsbury

By Barry Werner
 6 days ago
Following Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech should not have been a hard act.

However, whatever Matt Wells did after the current Arizona Cardinals coach went 35-40 in Lubbock wasn’t good enough.

The Red Raiders announced Monday that Wells “has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.”

Since Wells took over going into the 2019 season, the Red Raiders are 13-17 and 7-16 in Big 12 games. Texas Tech is 5-3 and has the ominous task of facing fourth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday.

Lubbockonline reports:

Wells is in the third year of a six-year contract. To fire him without cause, Tech is obligated to pay Wells 70% of the amount remaining in his contract, around $7 million.

Wells’ final game was a 25-24 loss to Kansas State, which saw the Wildcats overcome a 14-0 deficit and convert a third-and-34 situation thanks to Texas Tech penalties.

Cumbie was at Texas Tech from 2009-13. He then went to TCU and returned to the Red Raiders in December as offensive coordinator.

