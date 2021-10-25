CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Piedmont University will require employees to get vaccinated

By Hadley Cottingham
nowhabersham.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiedmont University’s human resources office has alerted faculty and staff that the university will require all employees, including student workers, to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 3 or face termination. The school sent university student workers and employees a notice on Wednesday, Oct. 20, stating that due to the...

nowhabersham.com

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Ochsner president releases statement on vaccine requirement for employees

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The president of Ochsner Health has released a statement on the vaccine requirement policy for employees. “Since Ochsner Health announced a COVID-19 vaccination requirement policy in August, the vast majority of our employees have taken one of the safe, effective vaccines available to them or received an exemption or deferral to meet this requirement. We are grateful to see this significant progress and commitment to patient safety shown by our heroic colleagues.
BATON ROUGE, LA
beckershospitalreview.com

BCBS without nationwide mandate as Kansas affiliate requires employees get vaccinated

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is requiring its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to WIBW. The insurer pointed to President Joe Biden's executive order requiring federal contractors to vaccinate their employees as a key motivator. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas' Federal Employee Program means it falls under the jurisdiction of the order.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#University President#Piedmont University#Osha#Johnson Johnson Janssen#The Piedmont App
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KESQ News Channel 3

First human case of hantavirus in Riverside County

The first human case of hantavirus in Riverside County was recently confirmed by health officials. County officials said they believe the patient might have been exposed to deer mice droppings or urine that contained hantavirus while in the Whitewater area. The individual was briefly hospitalized and is recovering at home. Hantavirus is usually found in The post First human case of hantavirus in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY
Harvard Health

U.S. teens are following their parents into racial divide

The racial views of U.S. Black and white teenagers exhibit large gaps that align with partisanship among their parents, according to new research led by Stefanie Stantcheva, a Harvard professor of economics. The working paper, “Perceptions of Racial Gaps, Their Causes, and Ways to Reduce Them,” was published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
RELATIONSHIPS
womansday.com

Two Blood Pressure Medications Are Being Recalled Over Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredients

Two potentially lifesaving blood-pressure drugs could be causing more harm than good, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of all of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, many of which could contain high levels of a cancer-causing impurity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy