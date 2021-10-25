CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchin sees deal on Biden agenda this week, resists Medicare expansion

 7 days ago

Sen. Joe Manchin, who for months has called for a pause in talks over President Joe Biden’s social safety net package, on Monday offered his most optimistic assessment yet that a deal could be reached imminently — as soon as this week. But Manchin, whose vote is essential to...

