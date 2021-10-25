CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Insider Projects Broncos Will 'Offer More' to Land Aaron Rodgers via Trade in 2022

By Keith Cummings
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving the weekend off allowed Broncos Country to salivate over a host of high-profile quarterbacks lighting up the scoreboard across the NFL. Teddy Bridgewater’s recent turnover-strewn performances have only driven home the reality that Denver Broncos' GM George Paton will be looking to upgrade the position again this offseason....

