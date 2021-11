Submitted by Dr. Jennifer Penrose for Penrose & Associates Physical Therapy. Sciatica just means pain in the leg. It doesn’t tell you exactly where it is coming from. However, most pain radiating into the leg comes from nerves that are irritated at the spinal level. The nerves exit the spine at each spinal level. So L1 stands for the first lumbar vertebrae and thus L1 nerve is named for exiting at that level. The lumbar spine has 5 vertebrae and thus 5 nerve roots that exit at each level.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO