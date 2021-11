Dragon Ball Super is digging more into the manga's new Namekians with the newest preview for its next major chapter! The newest chapter of the manga is almost here, and with it the next major step of the Granolah the Survivor arc. The arc has gone through a number of surprising shifts lately as not only have the fights against Goku and Vegeta ended in much different ways than fans had expected, the cliffhanger from the previous chapter had teased that this would all tie back into a new understanding of the Saiyans and Cerealians' pasts as well.

