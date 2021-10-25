CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Contracts Briefs

By Aerotech News
aerotechnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL3 Harris Technologies Inc., Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded a $120,766,929 fixed-price incentive-firm contract for a ground-based, deployable electronic warfare capability to reversibly deny satellite communications, early warning, and propaganda. This contract provides for the upgrades of 16 Counter Communications Block 10.2 fielded systems which currently operate at Peterson Space Force...

www.aerotechnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreet-nashville.com

Business briefs

TENNESSEE BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE ADDS JESSICA DAVIS AS COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST. The Tennessee Business Roundtable has announced the addition of Jessica L. Davis to the staff position of communications and meetings specialist. “Our organization is excited to welcome Jessica Davis to our staff,” said Roundtable President Pat Sheehy. “Jess is a dynamic,...
ECONOMY
aerotechnews.com

On this Date

Oct. 30, 1964: Bell’s Lunar Landing Research Vehicle made its first flight, piloted by Joe Walker. The LLRV was developed by the NASA Flight Research Center to simulate a lunar landing profile for research and lunar pilot training for NASA’s Apollo program. Nicknamed the Flying Bedstead, two LLRVs were built. The research vehicles were vertical take-off vehicles that used a single jet engine mounted on a gimbal so that it always pointed vertically. It was adjusted to cancel 5/6 of the vehicle’s weight, and the vehicle used hydrogen peroxide rockets which could fairly accurately simulate the behavior of a lunar lander. Success of the two LLRVs led to the building of three Lunar Landing Training Vehicles, an improved version of the LLRV, for use by Apollo astronauts at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, Texas, predecessor of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. One LLRV and two LLTVs were destroyed in crashes, but the rocket ejection seat system safely recovered the pilot in all cases.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Aerospace retirees help high schoolers build airplanes, character and a future

TEHACHAPI, Calif. — Two afternoons a week, at an hour most classrooms close, 19 high school students gather in a municipal airport hangar for two hours of hands-on experience in building an airplane. Demonstrating and sharing their knowledge and experience and skills are retired volunteers who designed, built, maintained, or...
TEHACHAPI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
aerotechnews.com

Collecting, analyzing data underpins U.S. Army modernization progress

The U.S. Army is executing Project Convergence 2021, a modernization experiment that is intended to test the functionality of cutting-edge defense technologies. The Army is simultaneously working to ensure that vital details of each experiment are rigorously observed, documented, and assessed. The Army is achieving this aim through its PC21...
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

A Pilot’s Pilot — Bob Hoover

I have met so many people through the years who talk about the history of Mojave, the L.A. Aqueduct, Southern Pacific Railroad, the gold and silver mines, and of course, Mojave Airport. It is always fun to share the rich history of Mojave!. I have heard comments and questions like:...
GERMANY
aerotechnews.com

Friendly rivals re-fight historic ‘Battle of the X-Planes’

The Main Event for the 2021 Gathering of Eagles was billed as The Battle of the X-Planes, in which nine veterans representing both sides of that historic fighter aircraft design and fly-off competition re-lived the bloodless battle of two decades ago. A bit earlier in the program, the Foundation honored...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eglin Air Force Base#Vandenberg Air Force Base#Us Air Force#Space Force#Robins Air Force Base#U S Air Force#U S Work#Space Systems Command#Global Ground Support Llc#Jassm#Cas
aerotechnews.com

Shutterbugs capture ‘wonderful world’ in photo contest

The Air Force Services Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas recently announced its 2021 Air Force Photo Contest winners. This year’s theme was “What a Wonderful World,” and Evie McCoy of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona won second place in the Youth 6-8 Years category. The winners...
PHOTOGRAPHY
aerotechnews.com

Deep Space Food Challenge winners named

Variety, nutrition, and taste are some considerations when developing food for astronauts. For NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge, students, chefs, small businesses, and others whipped up novel food technology designs to bring new solutions to the table. NASA has selected 18 U.S. teams to receive a total of $450,000 for...
INDUSTRY
aerotechnews.com

Multi-capable Airmen come together for Exercise Bushwhacker 21-07

Airmen from Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., implemented the Dynamic Wing concept with Exercise Bushwhacker 21-07, Oct. 4-8, 2021. This exercise helped broaden and refine skillsets DM Airmen gain from training outside of their career specialties to provide the wing the ability to rapidly deploy agile and self-sufficient forces.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy